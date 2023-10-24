Dutch politicians angered by U.S. move to block ASML exports to China​

beijingwalker
TUESDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2023 - 19:40
The Cabinet should advocate more strongly for chip machine manufacturer ASML when dealing with the United States, according to CDA, D66, and Volt. Members of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, asked on Tuesday Minister Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade) about the tightened export regulations recently introduced by the United States. Due to these regulations, the U.S. can block the export of certain chip machines if they contain American components.
Het Financiel Dagblad reported on Friday that the new U.S. regulations have taken away the Netherlands' control over ASML's chip machine exports to China, as ASML now needs to apply for a license from Washington to sell these machines, even though they could be exported without issues under Dutch rules.
"Unilaterally changing the rules in the middle of the game, where competitiveness and strategic autonomy are at stake, is hard to swallow, even from a close ally," said CDA MP Mustafa Amhaouch on Tuesday. He said he wants to know if Schreinemacher has raised objections to this with the U.S.
The minister was reluctant to comment extensively on the matter. She said she believes such discussions should remain confidential. However, she added she does feel that the U.S. has the right to make their own security assessments. The U.S. is concerned that China could use advanced chip technology from Europe in the production of weapons. She dismissed suggestions by Marieke Koekkoek (Volt) and others that economic interests are also at play.
Furthermore, Schreinemacher downplayed the impact of the new export regulations. They apply only to a few types of machines and a few countries, she said. She also pointed out that ASML not only uses American components but also has production locations in the U.S. The cabinet previously limited the export of certain chip machines to China at the urging of the U.S.
