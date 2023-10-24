Dutch politicians angered by U.S. move to block ASML exports to China​

Former ASML Employee Took Stolen Company Secrets to Huawei, Says Report ASML CEO previously characterized the theft as limited in nature.

A major Dutch news organization has been digging into details regarding the 'unauthorized embezzlement', that ASML informed shareholders about last year. According to NRC’s investigations , the incident could be more accurately described as the theft of trade secrets and the passing of them to China’s Huawei.​

​

The timeline, according to the source report, goes something like this:​

Chinese national works at ASML and gains knowledge of some of the Dutch firm’s trade secrets,

Chinese employee leaves ASML in 2022,

This former-ASML employee starts work at Huawei,

ASML company secrets shared with Huawei.

Now, people changes employers and nothing is wrong with this practice. Sometimes, if the resigned person is of high enough stature, he maybe asked to wait for usually one yr before taking employment at another company, especially if in the same industry. So, leaving one company and moving to anotherconstitutes any kind of moral/ethical issues.So what would make a person guilty of moral/ethical issues? If the leaving person actually take someof value with him. It is not about knowing and having memory of his work. It is about taking some forms of copies, physical and/or electronics of his work with him. The article is too vague in its outline but everyone know what it means, that this Chinese employee, most likely from an engineering related dept, must have taken copies of his work and/or related technical issues when he worked with other dept.