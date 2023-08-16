Dutch economy enters recession as inflation bites

Economic growth in the Netherlands had been almost 5 per cent per year in 2021 and 2022 in a quick recovery from a Covid-19 slump.The Dutch economy has entered a recession as it shrank 0.3 per cent on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, a first estimate published by Statistics Netherlands on Wednesday showed.Also Read:Retail inflation in July rises to 7.44%, hits 15-month...The euro zone's fifth largest economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, after a 0.4 per cent contraction in the first three months of the year. Economic growth in the Netherlands had been almost 5 per cent per year in 2021 and 2022 in a qui...Consumer spending fell 1.6 per cent, while exports were 0.7 per cent lower than in the first three months of the year. Inflation in the Netherlands has dropped since hitting a peak of 14.5 per cent in September last year, but was still relatively high at around 6 per cent in the second quarter of 2023.