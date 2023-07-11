What's new

Drug Smuggler candidate Chief Minister Balochistan

It has been reported that Malik Inayatullah Kasi, a notorious Drug Smuggler, is the top candidate for Balochistan Chief Minister seat. He has a farmhouse near customs check post in Buleli outside Quetta and every night trucks carrying drugs and other smuggled items bypass the customs chowki by passing through the back of his farm house. He is reported to be earning one crore daily from his smuggling operation.

He was implicated as one of the main accused in the murder of Malik Azmatullah Kasi Advocate brother of Malik Aminullah Kasi, Additional Sessions Judge, Quetta over land grabbing and inheritance dispute. He hired a contract killer and asked him to kill Azmatullah with daggers so that other property owners of the said inheritance become afraid.The contract killers spent the night after the killing in his farm house and were caught by the police after some time and confessed.

He is also involved in holding parties in his farm house where drinks and prostitutes are provided to influential politicians and government officers and sex videos are made and then the persons are blackmailed.

He is keeping the current Chief Minister on drugs and manages the province on his behalf and getting money from Chief Minister's signatures.

If this is the type of people being selected to lead provinces in the interim set up then there is no hope for the future.

