What's new

DRDO's 🇮🇳 Indigenous Helina and Dhruvastra Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Set for Mass Production

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
609
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
1690533907116.png

About:
●The Helina (the Indian Army version) and Dhruvastra (Indian Airforce version) are helicopter-launched versions of third-generation anti-tank guided missiles (the Nag missile system).

●The missile system has all-weather day-and-night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armor and explosive reactive armor.

SANT missile is the fourth-generation missile upgraded variant of HELINA. The upgraded missile has an electro – optical thermal imager.

SANT missile has a range between 15 to 20 km, making it one of the best airborne anti-armour guided missiles in the world. Unlike other missiles of this class, it can destroy targets from a long-range.
●The missile is equipped with a nose-mounted active radar seeker, which enables the launch platform to be located at a safe distance from the target area.

The missile will have both Lock-on After Launch and Lock-on Before Launch capabilities.

This means that the missile can lock onto its target either before or after it is launched. This feature provides greater flexibility and adaptability in a variety of combat situations.

Indigenous:
●The missile systems have been designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
1690534336448.png

Operations:
•The ‘Helina’ and ‘Dhruvastra’ can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.

Top Attack Mode: The missile is required to climb sharply after launch and travel at a certain altitude, then plunge on top of the target.

Direct Attack Mode: The missile travels at a lower altitude, directly striking the target.
Screenshot_20230728-141934_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20230728-142031_Chrome.jpg

DRDO’s Indigenous Helina and Dhruvastra Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Set for Mass Production – Indian Defence Research Wing

idrw.org idrw.org

@TopGun786 @Areesh @White and Green with M/S
 
Last edited:
India is the only country which produce 2nd and 3rd gen missile and even aircrafts while 1st gen not succeeded. :D :lol:
 
ATGMs - Important against large mechanized Combined Group Armies of PLA.
-We already have Milan-2T & Konkurs-M.
-Get MPATGM double quick to supplement NAMICA.
-Even the Chinese don't have an equivalent missile!
1690535712966.png

www.google.com

DRDO successfully test-fires final deliverable configuration of MPATGM

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), in its final “deliverable configuration”....
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Similar threads

W
Indian Army To Get Made-In-India HELINA Anti-Tank Missile, VSHORAD Missile System
Replies
3
Views
1K
walterbibikow
W
W
India successfully carries out test launch of Prithvi-II missile
Replies
3
Views
928
Bilal9
Bilal9
A
Anti-Tank Guided Missile ‘HELINA’ successfully flight tested
Replies
0
Views
700
aanshu001
A
Skull and Bones
Amogha-III: Bharat Dynamics Test Fires 3rd Generation Man-portable ATGM; Know All About It
Replies
3
Views
692
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
lydian fall
Russians Use Iranian Anti-Armor Guided Missiles
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
5K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom