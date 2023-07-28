DRDO's 🇮🇳 Indigenous Helina and Dhruvastra Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Set for Mass Production

NG Missile Vessels
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2023
- Messages
- 609
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
About:
●The Helina (the Indian Army version) and Dhruvastra (Indian Airforce version) are helicopter-launched versions of third-generation anti-tank guided missiles (the Nag missile system).
●The missile system has all-weather day-and-night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armor and explosive reactive armor.
●SANT missile is the fourth-generation missile upgraded variant of HELINA. The upgraded missile has an electro – optical thermal imager.
●SANT missile has a range between 15 to 20 km, making it one of the best airborne anti-armour guided missiles in the world. Unlike other missiles of this class, it can destroy targets from a long-range.
●The missile will have both Lock-on After Launch and Lock-on Before Launch capabilities.
●This means that the missile can lock onto its target either before or after it is launched. This feature provides greater flexibility and adaptability in a variety of combat situations.
Indigenous:
●The missile systems have been designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Operations:
•The ‘Helina’ and ‘Dhruvastra’ can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.
●Top Attack Mode: The missile is required to climb sharply after launch and travel at a certain altitude, then plunge on top of the target.
●Direct Attack Mode: The missile travels at a lower altitude, directly striking the target.
@TopGun786 @Areesh @White and Green with M/S
Last edited: