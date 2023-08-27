What's new

DRDO to be restructured along the DARPA model

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat and other leaders; (Photo: ANI| Mohd Zakir)

New Delhi,UPDATED: Aug 26, 2023 14:03 IST
With an aim to attain high-end futuristic technologies for future wars, the Union government has set up a high-powered committee, comprising officials from the ministry of defence (MoD), the three services, industry and academia, to redefine the role of India’s premier defence research agency, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The DRDO, which has a budget of Rs 23,264 crore in budget estimate (BE) 2023-24, has often been criticised for delayed projects and cost overruns. Incidentally, the DRDO, with massive manpower and infrastructure, currently does not have any major new project in its hands.
The nine-member committee, headed by former principal scientific advisor to the government Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, will submit its report within three months. Defence sources claim the move to revamp the DRDO is driven by the Prime Minister’s Office. The PMO is reportedly also considering bifurcating the post of DRDO chairman and secretary-research and development in the MoD. This is to ensure that the DRDO chief, with lesser responsibility, is able to devote more time and energy to defence programmes. The view is that a bureaucrat holding the post of secretary-R&D can manage administrative and financial tasks better than a scientist.
 
This was long due, and in every 3-5 years there should be a performance evaluation and bottom 15-20% should be sacked. And these evaluation method should be expanded to all PSU and Universities.
 

