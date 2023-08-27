DRDO to be restructured along the DARPA model

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat and other leaders; (Photo: ANI| Mohd Zakir)
Pradip R. Sagar
New Delhi,UPDATED: Aug 26, 2023 14:03 IST
The nine-member committee, headed by former principal scientific advisor to the government Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, will submit its report within three months. Defence sources claim the move to revamp the DRDO is driven by the Prime Minister’s Office. The PMO is reportedly also considering bifurcating the post of DRDO chairman and secretary-research and development in the MoD. This is to ensure that the DRDO chief, with lesser responsibility, is able to devote more time and energy to defence programmes. The view is that a bureaucrat holding the post of secretary-R&D can manage administrative and financial tasks better than a scientist.