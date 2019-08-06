What's new

drama about nothing

N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
12,621
Reaction score
-57
Country
United States
Location
United States
My basic view of PDF threads is that there is too much drama over nothing

Indian government changed their internal status of Kashmir. It does not affect the dispute with regards to Pakistan. It is not like a square inch has been gained or lost by either side. I wonder what the hoopla is about

Imran Khan visit to Washington is another one. The preparatory work for Imran Khan visit was laid months ago before the actual visit. What has come out of the trip ? $125 million F-16 maintenance contract has come out. the tone on pakistan has changed slightly. but pakistan has taken the burden of delivering the Taliban to the negotiating table.
 
Simple action has dire consequences for 13 million people and potentially 1.4 billion people.
 
nahtanbob said:
My basic view of PDF threads is that there is too much drama over nothing

Indian government changed their internal status of Kashmir. It does not affect the dispute with regards to Pakistan. It is not like a square inch has been gained or lost by either side. I wonder what the hoopla is about

Imran Khan visit to Washington is another one. The preparatory work for Imran Khan visit was laid months ago before the actual visit. What has come out of the trip ? $125 million F-16 maintenance contract has come out. the tone on pakistan has changed slightly. but pakistan has taken the burden of delivering the Taliban to the negotiating table.
Click to expand...

We consider Kashmir issue close to Pakistan. Although it doesn't change anything regarding the border, it's still something we cannot appreciate.
 
You are not seeing the long game.

India fully plans to commit genocide by population replacement.

Indian's themselves have said so on many occasions.

Once the long term genocide is done then India will then have "finally solved" Kashmir.
 
nahtanbob said:
My basic view of PDF threads is that there is too much drama over nothing

Indian government changed their internal status of Kashmir. It does not affect the dispute with regards to Pakistan. It is not like a square inch has been gained or lost by either side. I wonder what the hoopla is about

Imran Khan visit to Washington is another one. The preparatory work for Imran Khan visit was laid months ago before the actual visit. What has come out of the trip ? $125 million F-16 maintenance contract has come out. the tone on pakistan has changed slightly. but pakistan has taken the burden of delivering the Taliban to the negotiating table.
Click to expand...

  • Tens of thousands more troops in the streets.
  • Complete shut down of phone and internet services.
  • Media blackout.
  • Curfew in place.
These people are planning a massacre.
 

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
MODI WAS GONNA VISIT PAKISTAN IN 2021
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
4K
imadul
imadul
AZADPAKISTAN2009
ECP DRAMA played out on Day when Pakitsan was to be exited from FATF
Replies
10
Views
317
COOKie LOOkie....
COOKie LOOkie....
O
Chinese president’s Saudi visit to boost investment in China-Pakistan corridor project
Replies
5
Views
756
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
Conqueror
Pak Army wants to accept Israel - and fix resistive Imran Khan
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
149
Views
10K
HAIDER
HAIDER
HAIDER
General Bajwa in US to meet Biden administration officials
2 3
Replies
33
Views
3K
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom