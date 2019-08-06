drama about nothing

My basic view of PDF threads is that there is too much drama over nothing
Indian government changed their internal status of Kashmir. It does not affect the dispute with regards to Pakistan. It is not like a square inch has been gained or lost by either side. I wonder what the hoopla is about
Imran Khan visit to Washington is another one. The preparatory work for Imran Khan visit was laid months ago before the actual visit. What has come out of the trip ? $125 million F-16 maintenance contract has come out. the tone on pakistan has changed slightly. but pakistan has taken the burden of delivering the Taliban to the negotiating table.
Indian government changed their internal status of Kashmir. It does not affect the dispute with regards to Pakistan. It is not like a square inch has been gained or lost by either side. I wonder what the hoopla is about
Imran Khan visit to Washington is another one. The preparatory work for Imran Khan visit was laid months ago before the actual visit. What has come out of the trip ? $125 million F-16 maintenance contract has come out. the tone on pakistan has changed slightly. but pakistan has taken the burden of delivering the Taliban to the negotiating table.