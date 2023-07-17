_NOBODY_
Dr. Sohail Naqvi: CEO Knowledge Streams, HEC, LUMS, IT Jobs, Export & Soft Skills | 329 | TBT
00:00 Introduction
01:39 Early Life & Education
06:07 Learning Spanish
08:33 Purdue University
10:39 Research work
11:42 PhD
12:25 Work life post PhD
13:27 The University of New Mexico
14:38 Being an Associate Professor
17:44 Back to Pakistan
21:46 Joining GIK Institute
22:30 Students in the early 90s vs. Now
25:03 HEC Policies & Pakistan’s Academia
28:22 Industries vs. Academia
28:51 Leaving GIK
30:49 Enabling Tech
32:02 Associating with HEC
32:35 Early days of HEC
34:39 Evolution
36:29 Quality of Universities
41:50 Talent vs. Opportunities
43:58 LUMS Experience
45:34 University of Central Asia
46:14 Life in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
48:58 Knowledge Streams
51:27 The idea
53:23 Soft Skills
55:17 Faith, Trust & Success
58:30 Campus & Future Aims
59:35 Success metrics
01:02:45 First batch
01:03:50 MOUs & Partnerships
01:05:16 Pakistan 27 years from now