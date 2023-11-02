What's new

Dr Faisal Sultan rejects rumours of ‘slow poisoning’ to PTI chief

RAWALPINDI: Dr Faisal Sultan – the personal physician of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan – met him at the Adiala Jail and rejected the rumours of ‘slow poisoning’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While talking to the journalists, Dr Faisal Sultan said that he held a detailed meeting with the PTI chief and also conducted his medical check-up. He added that the PTI chief is in good health.

Dr Sultan said that he and the PTI chairman have also discussed matters related to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. Rejecting the rumours, he said that the PTI chief is not being slowly poisoned and he also inspected him.

Related: PTI chairman meets wife, sisters in Adiala Jail

“PTI chairman has not complained about the food and is carrying out regular exercise in the jail.”

The legal team has also met the PTI chairman at the Adiala Jail today. The legal team members include Hamid Khan, Naeem Haider Panjota, Raja Yasir and Umair Niazi, whereas, Dr Faisal Sultan had also joined them.

Earlier today, Rawalpindi police investigators reached Adiala Jail and recorded the PTI chairman’s statement on the May 9 riots.

Did the doctor have taken any samples and were tested in any international attested lab.'s. Without any tests its the mother of all lies of the mouth piece of the begaret generals Fools_Nightmare.
No one in the country trusts these sold out generals and what they say. When they can torture, kidnap and kill Pakistani's they are not one of us they must be brought in front of the court of law and send to the firing squad afterwards.
I hope next parliament passes a law after retirement all 3 armed forces generals and high ranking officials must be put on ECL for 20 years so all of their crimes against Pakistani's must be dealt with and can't divulge any secrets abroad.
 

