Dr. Ashfaq Hassan Interview: How to Take CAD from $2.5b to $20b in 5 years

Here is an interview of Dr. Ashfaq Hassan on December 1 which is pretty shocking for a person like me who was not following economy back n 2013. Following are some revelations which are news to me:
1) The current account deficit was $2.5b back in 2013 which was 1 percent of GDP. I remember at that time US use to give $1.8B annual aid to Pakistan as well. However in-spite of all free money being dolled-out to them, PML(N) managed to leave in 2018 with CAD if $20b.
2) Due to stable fiscal conditions and small CAD when PML(N) took the helm in 2013, there was no need for an IMF program but still $6b of free money was given to PML(N) through IMF. But still Ishaq Dar failed to meet many IMF conditions during his tenure as finance minister, so each time Pakistan would fail an IMF review, IMF would issue a waiver to Pakistan and IMF program would continue uninterrupted. IMF issued 15 waivers to Ishaq Dar within 4 short years. Most of these IMF reviews happened in Dubai and IMF team did not bother to come to Pakistan to check how is their money being used. Amazing, isn't it.
3) How Ishaq Dar blew away $1.5b from federal treasury just to prove Sheikh Rasheed wrong.
