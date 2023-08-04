What's new

DPR Korea Grand 70th V-Day Performance ,Kim Jong Nn attends, troupe sing Chinese Volunteer Army Korean War Battle Song

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,024
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
DPR Korea Grand 70th V-Day Performance ,Kim Jong Nn attends, troupe sing Chinese Volunteer Army Korean War Battle Song


March of the People's Volunteer Army

Dashing in high spirit,across the Yalu River!
To safeguard peace,to defend the motherland,to protect our home!
The great people of China,are firmly united in solidarity!
Aid Korea,defeat the wild wolves of U.S. Imperialism!
 
Korean War Footage of a Chinese female combat medic becomes a Chinese social media sensation after taken 70 years.

The old real war footage shows the then 16 years old Chinese Volunteer Army combat medic girl braving the enemy bullets and bomb storms wading in waist deep water charging to the enemy posts together with her fellow male fighters.In the footage she moves in great determination, fearlessly trying to keep up with the charging troops while bombs just explode all around her.

Now this 70 years old real battle footage becomes a masive sensation all across the Chinese social media. Chinese netusers call her " The Most Beautiful Chinese Girl".

 

Descendants of Chinese Army (PVA) gather at China-Korea boder to honor 70th Korean war anniversary

 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Chinese People's Volunteer Army Martyrs' cemetery
Replies
8
Views
146
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese and Russian delegations to visit North Korea ahead the 70th Korean War anniversary
Replies
3
Views
108
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
beijingwalker
Chinese university Korea War theme graduation ceremony 2023 , Chinese PLA Korean war battle songs adapted by the young graduates
Replies
7
Views
98
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
North Korea turns to Russia, China as Asia enters 'Cold War 2.0'
Replies
0
Views
77
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
‘Chinese martyrs remembered’: Beijing and Pyongyang officials mark 72nd anniversary of China entering Korean war
Replies
3
Views
1K
yugocrosrb95
yugocrosrb95

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom