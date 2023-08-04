beijingwalker
DPR Korea Grand 70th V-Day Performance ,Kim Jong Nn attends, troupe sing Chinese Volunteer Army Korean War Battle Song
March of the People's Volunteer Army
Dashing in high spirit,across the Yalu River!
To safeguard peace,to defend the motherland,to protect our home!
The great people of China,are firmly united in solidarity!
Aid Korea,defeat the wild wolves of U.S. Imperialism!
