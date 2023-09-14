What's new

Dozens Students arrested for using Bluetooth devices in MDCAT

Secretary of Higher Education Aneela Mahfooz Durrani, acting upon the directives of the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), uncovered a cheating scheme during the MDCAT (Medical College Admission Test) examination. The operation resulted in the apprehension of numerous students attempting to use covert Bluetooth devices for cheating.

1694680312223.jpeg


The Chief Secretary’s instructions alerted Secretary Durrani to the presence of a group attempting to manipulate the entrance test in KP. This group resorted to using hidden Bluetooth devices to transmit answers and extorted large sums of money from students seeking an unfair advantage.


Upon receiving this information, Secretary Durrani informed the Executive Director of the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) Imtiaz Ayub. In response, Ayub initiated immediate measures to combat the cheating epidemic. Enhanced security checks were implemented at the entrance to examination halls, and during the exam, staff monitored and detected the illicit use of Bluetooth devices by dishonest students.


Secretary Durrani emphasized that maintaining transparency in MDCAT is a top priority, and securing admission to medical colleges should remain a privilege for eligible and deserving students. Those who attempt to undermine the merit-based system will face strict consequences, she warned.

www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Dozens of students arrested for using Bluetooth devices in MD CAT Test

PESHAWAR: Dozens of students were arrested on Sunday for using Bluetooth devices to cheat in the MD CAT test in Peshawar.The students were arrested by the Examinations and Training Department (ETA
Aren't you going to blame Imran Khan for this?

Kar lo - warna tumhari chachi (Maryam Safdar) paisay nahe daingi for this Topic...
 

