Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2015
Messages
3,702
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Don't spend millions of dollars risking your life to see a small ship like the sunken Titanic
By investing a few thousand dollars instead
Come to Pakistan and Look at an entire submerged country.
Present of Pakistan General asim munier, prime minister gernerals anjam nadeem and Gaprassi Shabazz shrif.
Screenshot_20230702-074211_Twitter.jpg
 

