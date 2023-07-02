Cash GK
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2015
- Messages
- 3,702
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Don't spend millions of dollars risking your life to see a small ship like the sunken Titanic
By investing a few thousand dollars instead
Come to Pakistan and Look at an entire submerged country.
Present of Pakistan General asim munier, prime minister gernerals anjam nadeem and Gaprassi Shabazz shrif.
By investing a few thousand dollars instead
Come to Pakistan and Look at an entire submerged country.
Present of Pakistan General asim munier, prime minister gernerals anjam nadeem and Gaprassi Shabazz shrif.