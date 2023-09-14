Don't lose hope, pakistan debt is going to get there soon.

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2010
- Messages
- 22,901
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
I am hearing all the time that our debt is pretty bad ..but I am surprised people think that way
Today pakistan external debt is around 120b Dollars and it's GDP is around 350b$ (even if rupee devalues unless there is real decrease in growth or if deflation it will stay around in that range due to inflation)
This is around 32% external debt to GDP ratio
In 1998 it was 62% with debt being 38b$ and GDP 62b$
Pakistan was critical back then, untill mushi rescheduled all the debt in wake of 9/11 and the GDP doubled in next 10 yrs with debt lying flat
Pakistan external debt th n doubled from 2008-2018 but still we aren't at nawaz sharif target of 60%
Hopefully this time we will achieve it
