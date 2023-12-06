What's new

Domestic Yearly Box Office

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
35,424
30
21,440
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.boxofficemojo.com

Domestic Yearly Box Office

www.boxofficemojo.com www.boxofficemojo.com

Total Gross%± LYReleasesAverage#1 Release
2023$8,260,776,619-521$15,855,617Barbie
2022$7,369,505,492+64.4%498$14,798,203Top Gun: Maverick
2021$4,482,808,453+112.1%440$10,188,201Spider-Man: No Way Home
2020$2,113,846,800-81.4%456$4,635,628Bad Boys for Life
2019$11,363,364,796-4.4%910$12,487,214Avengers: Endgame
2018$11,892,160,011+7.4%993$11,975,991Black Panther
2017$11,075,387,520-2.6%854$12,968,837Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
2016$11,375,225,455+2%855$13,304,357Finding Dory
2015$11,148,780,747+7.5%845$13,193,823Jurassic World
2014$10,368,861,849-5.4%849$12,213,029Guardians of the Galaxy
2013$10,955,524,800+1%826$13,263,347Iron Man 3
2012$10,843,641,372+6.8%807$13,436,978The Avengers
2011$10,155,695,359-4.1%731$13,892,880Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
2010$10,585,388,159-0.3%651$16,260,196Avatar
2009$10,615,886,283+10%646$16,433,260Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
2008$9,652,648,585-0.3%725$13,313,998The Dark Knight
2007$9,679,019,852+5.2%775$12,489,057Spider-Man 3
2006$9,203,041,941+4.2%746$12,336,517Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
2005$8,833,618,311-5.6%676$13,067,482Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
2004$9,354,636,012+1.3%700$13,363,765Shrek 2
2003$9,232,953,228+0.7%667$13,842,508Finding Nemo
2002$9,164,913,438+15.2%570$16,078,795Spider-Man
2001$7,959,296,828+6.5%412$19,318,681Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
2000$7,476,224,772+1.8%439$17,030,124How the Grinch Stole Christmas
1999$7,340,741,793+9.6%448$16,385,584Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
1998$6,696,278,852+10.2%334$20,048,739Titanic
1997$6,077,250,085+8.5%310$19,604,032Men in Black
1996$5,600,750,973+9.7%306$18,303,107Independence Day
1995$5,106,129,264+0.9%291$17,546,835Batman Forever
1994$5,061,909,583+5%259$19,544,052The Lion King
1993$4,823,116,106+6.7%267$18,064,105Jurassic Park
1992$4,519,644,026+4.2%247$18,298,153Batman Returns
1991$4,336,073,530+0.2%253$17,138,630Terminator 2: Judgment Day
1990$4,326,824,577+5.9%236$18,334,002Ghost
1989$4,084,060,815+15.3%235$17,378,982Batman
1988$3,542,179,944+6%239$14,820,836Who Framed Roger Rabbit
1987$3,343,230,996+9.1%226$14,793,057Beverly Hills Cop II
1986$3,065,297,715+1.6%201$15,250,237Top Gun
1985$3,017,379,123-1.6%191$15,797,796Back to the Future
1984$3,066,288,000+12%169$18,143,715Ghostbusters
1983$2,738,195,414-8.8%149$18,377,150Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
1982$3,001,761,432+234%132$22,740,616E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
1981$898,686,960-45.3%56$16,047,981Superman II
1980$1,642,400,771+33.6%68$24,152,952Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
1979$1,229,428,453+48.8%40$30,735,711Superman
1978$826,413,013+86.3%13$63,570,231Grease
1977$443,497,461+290.6%9$49,277,495Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Dominates With $134 Million Domestic Debut, $435 Million Globally
Replies
1
Views
817
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
2023 Worldwide Box Office
Replies
0
Views
1
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
The 2019 box office on the way to being the second largest in US history [$11.4 Billion]
Replies
5
Views
612
Menthol
Menthol
Hamartia Antidote
Box Office Revenue Hits $11B in U.S., Guaranteeing a Record 2018
Replies
7
Views
561
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
Box Office: Disney’s ‘Lion King’ Remake Tops $1.6 Billion Worldwide
Replies
1
Views
375
waz
waz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom