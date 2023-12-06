Domestic Yearly Box Office

Hamartia Antidote
|Total Gross
|%± LY
|Releases
|Average
|#1 Release
|2023
|$8,260,776,619
|-
|521
|$15,855,617
|Barbie
|2022
|$7,369,505,492
|+64.4%
|498
|$14,798,203
|Top Gun: Maverick
|2021
|$4,482,808,453
|+112.1%
|440
|$10,188,201
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|2020
|$2,113,846,800
|-81.4%
|456
|$4,635,628
|Bad Boys for Life
|2019
|$11,363,364,796
|-4.4%
|910
|$12,487,214
|Avengers: Endgame
|2018
|$11,892,160,011
|+7.4%
|993
|$11,975,991
|Black Panther
|2017
|$11,075,387,520
|-2.6%
|854
|$12,968,837
|Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
|2016
|$11,375,225,455
|+2%
|855
|$13,304,357
|Finding Dory
|2015
|$11,148,780,747
|+7.5%
|845
|$13,193,823
|Jurassic World
|2014
|$10,368,861,849
|-5.4%
|849
|$12,213,029
|Guardians of the Galaxy
|2013
|$10,955,524,800
|+1%
|826
|$13,263,347
|Iron Man 3
|2012
|$10,843,641,372
|+6.8%
|807
|$13,436,978
|The Avengers
|2011
|$10,155,695,359
|-4.1%
|731
|$13,892,880
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
|2010
|$10,585,388,159
|-0.3%
|651
|$16,260,196
|Avatar
|2009
|$10,615,886,283
|+10%
|646
|$16,433,260
|Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
|2008
|$9,652,648,585
|-0.3%
|725
|$13,313,998
|The Dark Knight
|2007
|$9,679,019,852
|+5.2%
|775
|$12,489,057
|Spider-Man 3
|2006
|$9,203,041,941
|+4.2%
|746
|$12,336,517
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
|2005
|$8,833,618,311
|-5.6%
|676
|$13,067,482
|Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
|2004
|$9,354,636,012
|+1.3%
|700
|$13,363,765
|Shrek 2
|2003
|$9,232,953,228
|+0.7%
|667
|$13,842,508
|Finding Nemo
|2002
|$9,164,913,438
|+15.2%
|570
|$16,078,795
|Spider-Man
|2001
|$7,959,296,828
|+6.5%
|412
|$19,318,681
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
|2000
|$7,476,224,772
|+1.8%
|439
|$17,030,124
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|1999
|$7,340,741,793
|+9.6%
|448
|$16,385,584
|Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
|1998
|$6,696,278,852
|+10.2%
|334
|$20,048,739
|Titanic
|1997
|$6,077,250,085
|+8.5%
|310
|$19,604,032
|Men in Black
|1996
|$5,600,750,973
|+9.7%
|306
|$18,303,107
|Independence Day
|1995
|$5,106,129,264
|+0.9%
|291
|$17,546,835
|Batman Forever
|1994
|$5,061,909,583
|+5%
|259
|$19,544,052
|The Lion King
|1993
|$4,823,116,106
|+6.7%
|267
|$18,064,105
|Jurassic Park
|1992
|$4,519,644,026
|+4.2%
|247
|$18,298,153
|Batman Returns
|1991
|$4,336,073,530
|+0.2%
|253
|$17,138,630
|Terminator 2: Judgment Day
|1990
|$4,326,824,577
|+5.9%
|236
|$18,334,002
|Ghost
|1989
|$4,084,060,815
|+15.3%
|235
|$17,378,982
|Batman
|1988
|$3,542,179,944
|+6%
|239
|$14,820,836
|Who Framed Roger Rabbit
|1987
|$3,343,230,996
|+9.1%
|226
|$14,793,057
|Beverly Hills Cop II
|1986
|$3,065,297,715
|+1.6%
|201
|$15,250,237
|Top Gun
|1985
|$3,017,379,123
|-1.6%
|191
|$15,797,796
|Back to the Future
|1984
|$3,066,288,000
|+12%
|169
|$18,143,715
|Ghostbusters
|1983
|$2,738,195,414
|-8.8%
|149
|$18,377,150
|Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
|1982
|$3,001,761,432
|+234%
|132
|$22,740,616
|E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
|1981
|$898,686,960
|-45.3%
|56
|$16,047,981
|Superman II
|1980
|$1,642,400,771
|+33.6%
|68
|$24,152,952
|Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
|1979
|$1,229,428,453
|+48.8%
|40
|$30,735,711
|Superman
|1978
|$826,413,013
|+86.3%
|13
|$63,570,231
|Grease
|1977
|$443,497,461
|+290.6%
|9
|$49,277,495
|Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope