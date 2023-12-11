Does US wants Imran Khan released from Jail after looking at 0 actual support from 25 Crore Pakistanis towards Army/ISI & PMLN, PPP, JUI, IPP parties

Asian.Century
Nov 1, 2010
Does US wants Imran Khan released from Jail after looking at 0 support from 25 Crore Pakistanis towards the Army/ISI or PMLN, PPP, JUI, IPP parties
- Looking at the reputation of Pak Army, its Generals and ISI which is all time getting low, America and international establishment seems to change its course towards Pakistan
- American and international establishment wants Imran Khan released from Army and ISI jail, to contest free and fair elestions in Pakistan and further there agenda. IMF meetings with PTI and Imran Khan is a sign that international establishment thinks Pak Army & ISI has failed to deliver to Pakistan.
- The feedback from various cables, embassies that support of 25 Crore Pakistanis is still towards Imran Khan and PTI at large
- America and the world international powers wants Democracy restored in Pakistan, and wants to support Pakistanis otherwise the country has lost trust in Pak Army.
- The Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and KPK Police are now known the worst money launders and corrupts in Pakistan, the immunity given to them as gone worse with each passing day, all the voices has been supressed, broken or destroyed in Pakistan, Pakistan is now a lawless country.
- The Courts of Pakistan do not follow the constitution and democracy is completed destroyed with forced abductions, missing people, torture news coming all over social media.