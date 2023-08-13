What's new

Does PDF Administration Support Declaring 14 August as Black Day? Is it official policy?

For how long this Pakistan hater @Mirzali Khan hide behind emotional naive PTI supporters of pdf???

If you are a Pakistan hater then do it on your own instead of hiding behind naivety of PTI supporter's here on this forum

Need opinion of you guys too

@El Sidd @Zarvan @Bleek
 
Areesh said:
Because clearly this guy @Mirzali Khan is celebrating 14th August as a Black day

I am tagging all admins that I can remember to know their position on this issue

@waz @The Eagle @LeGenD @Hyde @Jango @AgNoStiC MuSliM


Also not posting it in ghq etc so that we all know the position of this forum administration
Click to expand...

It’s a gift from Allah. But we are all responsible for what have done !

14 august will be always 14 august ! But yes will have different taste this time !
 
Areesh said:
You have right to not celebrate. Many don't

Issue is with calling it a black day
Click to expand...
@Mirzali Khan

It should be marked as a day of protest against the fascism of the Fauj, not a black day.

August 14th isn’t tied to the Fauj, it is tied to the independence of Pakistan in 1947 and therefore should continue to be respected, even if we choose not to celebrate it as a sign of protest against the tyranny of the Fauj.

Days specifically created as some kind of celebration of the Fauj and its achievements can however be marked as a black day.
 

Similar threads

jamahir
  • Locked
Does PDF administration support "I"SIS supporters on PDF ?
Replies
11
Views
916
LeGenD
LeGenD
Mirzali Khan
Imran Khan’s political games leave him isolated as Pakistan army destroys party
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
5K
SaadH
S
Neelo
Is the “Pakistan Military” truly Pakistani in origin?
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
5K
Neelo
Neelo
_NOBODY_
Replacement Theory Is Everywhere. Here’s Why.
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Novus ordu seclorum
N
HAIDER
The fruit of Nawaz PMLN 1990s Open Sky Policy
Replies
3
Views
444
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom