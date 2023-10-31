Does anyone here work as a freelancer or know anyone who does?

What's new

Salams gents,

my local masjid are may be interested in hiring someone to manage their website and social media. They're looking for someone who would be able to;
  • Edit videos and images
  • Generate posters
  • update social media
  • Manage a FB, instagram, youtube and tiktok page as well as a whatsapp account
  • keep a wordpress website upto date with latest materials, messages
Currently their attempts at this stuff are pretty basic, would want someone confident of doing this sort of work.

The role would be completely remote, so open to brothers/sisters in Pakistan etc.
 
I might have someone

Actually I have the perfect someone who does this kind of work already. How can we get in contact @313ghazi ?
 

