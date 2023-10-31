Does anyone here work as a freelancer or know anyone who does?

313ghazi
Salams gents,
my local masjid are may be interested in hiring someone to manage their website and social media. They're looking for someone who would be able to;
The role would be completely remote, so open to brothers/sisters in Pakistan etc.
- Edit videos and images
- Generate posters
- update social media
- Manage a FB, instagram, youtube and tiktok page as well as a whatsapp account
- keep a wordpress website upto date with latest materials, messages
