Documentary: China releases 3,968 Indian POWs in 1963

Documentary: China releases 3,968 Indian POWs in 1963
Indian POWs enjoy VIP treatment in POW camps, China provided the best supplies for the Indian POWs including food, meat, sugar, cigarettes and personal hygiene items, which average Chinese people didn't have access cause China was in a rough time back then.
Some Indian POW soldiers and officers were arranged a free tour to the Chinese cities Beijing, Wuhan, Nanjing, Shanghai, Hangzhou.
When being released, every Indian POW was given Chinese gifts which they carried back to India.

 

