What's new

Do you see Islam flourishing once the oil dependency is over?

retaxis

retaxis

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 16, 2007
Messages
2,211
Reaction score
-2
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Seems like oil will always have its uses but in the next 30-50years with electric vehicles and green energy + technological improvements, oil won't be as sought after as present. With decrease in oil the Muslims of Middle East especially gulf kingdoms, Iran etc will have to diversify. How do you see Muslims in the long term once oil prices go down? Will they diversify or will it be a good thing not to rely so much on one thing and rather explore and learn new skills and open up more to the world?
 
Demographic FACTS speak for themselves:

The world's Muslim population is expected to increase by about 35% in the next 20 years, rising from 1.6 billion in 2010 to 2.2 billion by 2030, according to January 2011 population projections by the Pew Research Center's Forum on Religion & Public Life. Globally, the Muslim population is forecast to grow at about twice the rate of the non-Muslim population over the next two decades -- an average annual growth rate of 1.5% for Muslims, compared with 0.7% for non-Muslims. If current trends continue, Muslims will make up 26.4% of the world's total projected population of 8.3 billion in 2030, up from 23.4% of the estimated 2010 world population of 6.9 billion.

Largest Muslim Populations in the World

www.globalsecurity.org www.globalsecurity.org
 
Islam and oil are not connected, Islam is not dependent on oil

Islam is the fastest growing faith in the world, at the moment the population is 2 BILLION

ISLAM has the lowest median age of any religion in the world, I think the average age of Muslims across the world is about 23/24 at the moment


So Muslim population will surge this century and I wouldn't be surprised if it hit 3 BILLION


Muslim population is massive, we have multiple states spread across the world, resources

Their is no reason except the mental block on why this massive population and multiple states cannot come together to trade and economically uplift millions outside of oil
 
hussain0216 said:
Islam and oil are not connected, Islam is not dependent on oil

Islam is the fastest growing faith in the world, at the moment the population is 2 BILLION

ISLAM has the lowest median age of any religion in the world, I think the average age of Muslims across the world is about 23/24 at the moment


So Muslim population will surge this century and I wouldn't be surprised if it hit 3 BILLION


Muslim population is massive, we have multiple states spread across the world, resources

Their is no reason except the mental block on why this massive population and multiple states cannot come together to trade and economically uplift millions outside of oil
Click to expand...
To be honest, pan-Islamic cooperation is quite good these days. If the US and Zionist bastards leave the region things will only get better. Average Muslim is slowly moving beyond ignorance and sectarianism as the recent events in Gaza has shown. There are no Muslim states at war with each other and the populations generally are quite united from Indonesia to Algeria.
 
Oil, Gas, Coal are likely still around until 2045.

Muslims living in big populations like Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Turkey dont rely on oil. For this nations, not depending to oil anymore is rather a bless. For Indonesia, we have huge resources for the renewable source and has already made big move on EV battery supply chain production

Only Gulf state nations (low population) and Iran that rely on oil and gas. For Iran they are already forced to diversify with US and UN lead sanction.
 
Today Muslims make up 25% of the world’s population, or 2 billion, have territory of 32 million sq. km., or 2x Russia, and GDP PPP of $24 trillion.

There are about 50 countries with Muslim majority. If they were united in EU and NATO like organizations they would be a major superpower.

In addition, there is a trend of people converting to Islam. Only in the US there are 30-50,000 people converting every year and the yearly numbers are increasing.

It’s not Islam that is at peril, but the illegitimate puppet regimes that have been imposed on Muslim countries are likely to be gone in the future.
 
Oil will still be needed for petrochemical industry and gas is much cleaner energy will likely be still around until its sources are depleted into zero. Gas is also the raw material source for fertilizers.

Oil will still be needed as well for defense equipment. Unlikely battery can produce as much energy like jet engine and military equipments like tanks, IFV, transport vehicles are likely use gasoline

Here I show that Indonesian state oil company, PT Pertamina, has already made a plan to convert their oil refineries into petrochemical refineries.

Pertamina plans to increase its petrochemical production four times it currently produces gradually.

www.cnbcindonesia.com

Gak Main-Main, Pertamina Naikkan Produksi Petrokimia 4x Lipat

PT Pertamina (Persero) telah mengantisipasi kemungkinan bakal melandainya permintaan Bahan Bakar Minyak (BBM) di masa depan.
www.cnbcindonesia.com www.cnbcindonesia.com
 
I don't buy this EV bull cr@p. Mining lithium is just as damaging to the environment as burning dino juice.

Fingers crossed for solid state and non-lithium sodium-ion batteries.

Personally, hydrogen is far more viable option. I mean, the whole damn universe 'runs' (so to speak) on hydrogen which ought to give you a clue or two! But if a solid-state EV can provide 1,000+ miles of range then that's rather moot... though you'd still be lugging around a heavy weight battery which is rather inefficient in itself!

Plus, hydrogen can be used to power existing internal combustion engines (ICEs). Then there's biodiesel and ethanol.

As for Arabs... well, they're screwed! Dubai, the so called "epitome" of Arab culture, is nothing more than a glamorous sh!t hole. Heck, the entire Arab world has all the personality of America's run-of-the-mill car-centric suburbs.

Good luck peddling tourism, heh!
 
when oil runs out its back super power donkey power muslims will go back to beating the donkey to travel at max speed 10mph and arab beating his camel at max speed of 12 mph. Arab will go back to be humble desert dweller, speaking of god and poetry. No more talk of ferrarris, mansions, big a ss women nope its back to humping camel late in the night.
 
Population is hard to say since wealthy countries like East Asia/West Europe/Australia/America etc all are non religious majority. If Islamic countries become wealthy through their own hard work they may become non religious or they stay poor and religious. Once people learn about evolution/biology/technology/astronomy etc students become more science/fact based. Regardless we will have to wait and see what happens since Islams biggest enemies right now are their own people who hold them back and war against each other.
 
retaxis said:
Seems like oil will always have its uses but in the next 30-50years with electric vehicles and green energy + technological improvements, oil won't be as sought after as present. With decrease in oil the Muslims of Middle East especially gulf kingdoms, Iran etc will have to diversify. How do you see Muslims in the long term once oil prices go down? Will they diversify or will it be a good thing not to rely so much on one thing and rather explore and learn new skills and open up more to the world?
Click to expand...

What has Islam got to do with oil? Genuine question, do a large number of Chinese people associate the spread of modern Islam due to oil?
 
Fish said:
I don't buy this EV bull cr@p. Mining lithium is just as damaging to the environment as burning dino juice.

Fingers crossed for solid state and non-lithium sodium-ion batteries.

Personally, hydrogen is far more viable option. I mean, the whole damn universe 'runs' (so to speak) on hydrogen which ought to give you a clue or two! But if a solid-state EV can provide 1,000+ miles of range then that's rather moot... though you'd still be lugging around a heavy weight battery which is rather inefficient in itself!

Plus, hydrogen can be used to power existing internal combustion engines (ICEs). Then there's biodiesel and ethanol.

As for Arabs... well, they're screwed! Dubai, the so called "epitome" of Arab culture, is nothing more than a glamorous sh!t hole. Heck, the entire Arab world has all the personality of America's run-of-the-mill car-centric suburbs.

Good luck peddling tourism, heh!
Click to expand...
Toyota have a working solid state battery. They're just trying to perfect manufacturing it quick enough to be viable on production lines.

retaxis said:
Population is hard to say since wealthy countries like East Asia/West Europe/Australia/America etc all are non religious majority. If Islamic countries become wealthy through their own hard work they may become non religious or they stay poor and religious. Once people learn about evolution/biology/technology/astronomy etc students become more science/fact based. Regardless we will have to wait and see what happens since Islams biggest enemies right now are their own people who hold them back and war against each other.
Click to expand...

You'll find that Muslims who are scientists or highly educated individuals are equally as devout if not more do than the semi literate.
 
when dumb muslims learn how money is printed, then they will become wealthier. instead they go on bout oh how back then we had saluddin etc.
 
By the end of the century all religions will become a relic and will be replaced by a homogoneous version. AI will accelerate this so it might even happen within 30 years.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Arab Times: Is it the time for ‘yuan’ to enter the oil trade?!
Replies
4
Views
801
nahtanbob
N
The SC
Outcast no more! Rebuilding the partnership with Saudi Arabia
Replies
0
Views
252
The SC
The SC
beijingwalker
China-Saudi RMB Settlement Will Insulate the Oil Trade From U.S. Sanctions
Replies
0
Views
129
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China-Saudi RMB Settlement Will Insulate the Oil Trade From U.S. Sanctions
Replies
0
Views
173
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Philosopher
Iran’s lithium find is a potential game changer
Replies
1
Views
591
retaxis
retaxis

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom