Do you see Islam flourishing once the oil dependency is over?

retaxis
Nov 16, 2007
- 2,211
- -2
Seems like oil will always have its uses but in the next 30-50years with electric vehicles and green energy + technological improvements, oil won't be as sought after as present. With decrease in oil the Muslims of Middle East especially gulf kingdoms, Iran etc will have to diversify. How do you see Muslims in the long term once oil prices go down? Will they diversify or will it be a good thing not to rely so much on one thing and rather explore and learn new skills and open up more to the world?