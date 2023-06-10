What's new

Do Pakistanis Really Want Change?

Neelo

Neelo

BANNED
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,479
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Serious question, but do Pakistanis really want change? A “Naya Pakistan” as Imran Khan put it?

I don’t think the majority of people understand the growing pains of accomplishing that.

Decades of mismanagement and corruption have caused such decay that even if Imran Khan wanted to, nothing would be accomplished in our lifetimes. No great nations are built in 5 or 10 years.

This is one thing Imran Khan did not explain to the people. When he became PM, that should be have been his focus on his televised address….that “we should be prepared for hardship so our children live better lives”.

What he wanted was noble, but people honestly thought in 5 years everything would be great and we’d be Norway or Japan. I saw people tweeting pictures of Japan and saying “Peshawar 2023”…like wtf?

Nobody explained the growing pains that we would have to endure….for Pakistan to become a Japan, a Korea, a China, our generation will essentially have to sacrifice and pay deeply so that our future generations live better lives.

All great nations in this world today went through a period of sacrifice….you can read about it in every nations history….there was always that one group of people who said….”yes we will endure this pain so our children and grandchildren live better lives than us”.

Is this Pakistani generation really ready to do that? I don’t think so.
 
Everything is a double edged sword.

If ever Pakistan reaches a point where they say “Yes we want change”, then things are going to change but the people will have to change their mindsets. Are we willing to?

This is why I think Imran Khan should have been more forward with people and been more realistic. Prime them for the hardship…

Some obvious consequences of cleaning up our system and becoming a Naya Pakistan:
  • Minimum salary of at least 40,000 (2022) will be enforced, driving inflation to an extreme. Everything will be more expensive, not just groceries and essentials.
  • Income tax will be enforced and everyone will be liable to pay it.
  • Income tax rate will be higher, viably at 20–60%.
  • For some time utilities and indirect taxes will be overbearingly high to compensate for the extreme losses the system will face while achieving this. They will be converted to direct taxes but that will take many years.
  • Housing will be cheaper due to regulation, landlords will lose a lot of investment.
  • Private healthcare will be astronomically more expensive.
  • Education will be overall more expensive, good teachers will flock to private institutions. Perhaps the student debt will creep over too, a foreign concept.
  • Having servants at home will be a pipe dream for most.
  • Oil will enjoy higher subsidies but that is a transient profit. It will get more expensive. As it is a limited resource.
  • USD will appreciate more, this may also lead to a currency default in the meantime.
  • Extreme unemployment will happen as the hundreds of thousands of fake public sector employees will be fired. They don’t work but are paid salary.
  • Similarly extra and political workforce will also be fired, driving the unemployment to the millions.
  • Corruption will lead to grave consequences and as many of us are corrupt, it will be a challenge to punish each.
So, what do we actually want?

I’m no economist, so feel free to scrutinize the above.
 
Neelo said:
Everything is a double edged sword.

If ever Pakistan reaches a point where they say “Yes we want change”, then things are going to change but the people will have to change their mindsets. Are we willing to?

This is why I think Imran Khan should have been more forward with people and been more realistic. Prime them for the hardship…

Some obvious consequences of cleaning up our system and becoming a Naya Pakistan:
  • Minimum salary of at least 40,000 (2022) will be enforced, driving inflation to an extreme. Everything will be more expensive, not just groceries and essentials.
  • Income tax will be enforced and everyone will be liable to pay it.
  • Income tax rate will be higher, viably at 20–60%.
  • For some time utilities and indirect taxes will be overbearingly high to compensate for the extreme losses the system will face while achieving this. They will be converted to direct taxes but that will take many years.
  • Housing will be cheaper due to regulation, landlords will lose a lot of investment.
  • Private healthcare will be astronomically more expensive.
  • Education will be overall more expensive, good teachers will flock to private institutions. Perhaps the student debt will creep over too, a foreign concept.
  • Having servants at home will be a pipe dream for most.
  • Oil will enjoy higher subsidies but that is a transient profit. It will get more expensive. As it is a limited resource.
  • USD will appreciate more, this may also lead to a currency default in the meantime.
  • Extreme unemployment will happen as the hundreds of thousands of fake public sector employees will be fired. They don’t work but are paid salary.
  • Similarly extra and political workforce will also be fired, driving the unemployment to the millions.
  • Corruption will lead to grave consequences and as many of us are corrupt, it will be a challenge to punish each.
So, what do we actually want?

I’m no economist, so feel free to scrutinize the above.
Click to expand...



You need to focus on supply side to
Improve productivity and inflation

Eg housing is expensive thanks to mafia like DHA and BT
 
PradoTLC said:
You need to focus on supply side to
Improve productivity and inflation

Eg housing is expensive thanks to mafia like DHA and BT
Click to expand...

The list I wrote is just something off the top of my head….there’s ways to mitigate each of the problem. It won’t be perfect, and that’s the point…..are we willing to sacrifice our current way of life for hardships….so our future generations live better than us?
 
Neelo said:
Everything is a double edged sword.

If ever Pakistan reaches a point where they say “Yes we want change”, then things are going to change but the people will have to change their mindsets. Are we willing to?

This is why I think Imran Khan should have been more forward with people and been more realistic. Prime them for the hardship…

Some obvious consequences of cleaning up our system and becoming a Naya Pakistan:
  • Minimum salary of at least 40,000 (2022) will be enforced, driving inflation to an extreme. Everything will be more expensive, not just groceries and essentials.
  • Income tax will be enforced and everyone will be liable to pay it.
  • Income tax rate will be higher, viably at 20–60%.
  • For some time utilities and indirect taxes will be overbearingly high to compensate for the extreme losses the system will face while achieving this. They will be converted to direct taxes but that will take many years.
  • Housing will be cheaper due to regulation, landlords will lose a lot of investment.
  • Private healthcare will be astronomically more expensive.
  • Education will be overall more expensive, good teachers will flock to private institutions. Perhaps the student debt will creep over too, a foreign concept.
  • Having servants at home will be a pipe dream for most.
  • Oil will enjoy higher subsidies but that is a transient profit. It will get more expensive. As it is a limited resource.
  • USD will appreciate more, this may also lead to a currency default in the meantime.
  • Extreme unemployment will happen as the hundreds of thousands of fake public sector employees will be fired. They don’t work but are paid salary.
  • Similarly extra and political workforce will also be fired, driving the unemployment to the millions.
  • Corruption will lead to grave consequences and as many of us are corrupt, it will be a challenge to punish each.
So, what do we actually want?

I’m no economist, so feel free to scrutinize the above.
Click to expand...

60% income tax rate is a disincentive to work
 
When I see people on the forum supporting the Taliban and saying "they kicked USA,well done"

When some people here get angry and demand bans when I or some Turk or some other person mentions Pakistani immigrant crimes in Greece,Turkey or other countries in Europe,but at the same time they go like "oh it's true,we are animals,we'll never go forward with that mentality",every time there's a thread about a crime inside Pakistan

When some people are stuck blaming other Muslims and their fellow Pakistanis of being "slaves of America"

while many others living in Western countries,want a mullah regime in Pakistan...

When they vote for the same family for decades...

some enthusiastically saying they should "assist Turkey against Greece/Cyprus/Armenia/Serbia/Russia" and generally wars that are completely irrelevant to them,just because "Ertugrul" and "Islam".

some blaming their Army for the corruption of the officers,others not blaming the PML-N government...
 
Foinikas said:
When I see people on the forum supporting the Taliban and saying "they kicked USA,well done"

When some people here get angry and demand bans when I or some Turk or some other person mentions Pakistani immigrant crimes in Greece,Turkey or other countries in Europe,but at the same time they go like "oh it's true,we are animals,we'll never go forward with that mentality",every time there's a thread about a crime inside Pakistan

When some people are stuck blaming other Muslims and their fellow Pakistanis of being "slaves of America"

while many others living in Western countries,want a mullah regime in Pakistan...

When they vote for the same family for decades...

some enthusiastically saying they should "assist Turkey against Greece/Cyprus/Armenia/Serbia/Russia" and generally wars that are completely irrelevant to them,just because "Ertugrul" and "Islam".

some blaming their Army for the corruption of the officers,others not blaming the PML-N government...
Click to expand...

So what‘s your point I don’t get it.

nahtanbob said:
60% income tax rate is a disincentive to work
Click to expand...

I don’t think any government would be dumb enough to do that…..maybe the current PDM GHQ party would….
 
Neelo said:
So what‘s your point I don’t get it.
Click to expand...
That there a certain mentality needs to change and some traditions as well. Some Pakistanis are stuck in some ideas that need to change. Of course not all Pakistanis! And that's a good thing.
 
Neelo said:
Serious question, but do Pakistanis really want change? A “Naya Pakistan” as Imran Khan put it?

I don’t think the majority of people understand the growing pains of accomplishing that.

Decades of mismanagement and corruption have caused such decay that even if Imran Khan wanted to, nothing would be accomplished in our lifetimes. No great nations are built in 5 or 10 years.

This is one thing Imran Khan did not explain to the people. When he became PM, that should be have been his focus on his televised address….that “we should be prepared for hardship so our children live better lives”.

What he wanted was noble, but people honestly thought in 5 years everything would be great and we’d be Norway or Japan. I saw people tweeting pictures of Japan and saying “Peshawar 2023”…like wtf?

Nobody explained the growing pains that we would have to endure….for Pakistan to become a Japan, a Korea, a China, our generation will essentially have to sacrifice and pay deeply so that our future generations live better lives.

All great nations in this world today went through a period of sacrifice….you can read about it in every nations history….there was always that one group of people who said….”yes we will endure this pain so our children and grandchildren live better lives than us”.

Is this Pakistani generation really ready to do that? I don’t think so.
Click to expand...
No
Pakistan is the best country nothing needs to be changed
2017 was best year hopefully once Khan is gone we will be back to 2017.

Hopefully Iran will be attacked by USA and we can provide assistance
 
if every one does an honest day's of work, it will get fixed within our lifetimes. thing is, honest work is penalized and dishonesty is rewarded. so the negative cycle is getting stronger.
the more positive cycles are built, the stronger and more prosperous we become.
even if IK (or anyone really) builds one or two such cycles (in power, railways, education, healthcare - anyone) it would be a very good starting point.
 
Sliver said:
if every one does an honest day's of work, it will get fixed within our lifetimes. thing is, honest work is penalized and dishonesty is rewarded. so the negative cycle is getting stronger.
the more positive cycles are built, the stronger and more prosperous we become.
even if IK (or anyone really) builds one or two such cycles (in power, railways, education, healthcare - anyone) it would be a very good starting point.
Click to expand...

I agree with that….but that is something Imran Khan should have explained to the masses. I still think he missed his mark on that one….the guy can be very arrogant….and this has sometimes helped him, but has hurt him too.
 
Yes, but I think an armed revolution is necessary like in the Bolshevik Style, where soldiers are holding rifles:
1686423410378-png.933657
 

Attachments

  • 1686423410378.png
    1686423410378.png
    361.5 KB · Views: 20

Similar threads

Dalit
Pakistan's brain drain crisis escalates as thousands leave
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
epebble
E
fitpOsitive
What do we need? Politics or ethics?
2
Replies
26
Views
922
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
khansaheeb
Five Simple, Yet Powerful Lessons From Allama Iqbal’s Poetry
Replies
1
Views
158
uhuru
U
Neelo
Why Is GHQ Humiliating & Insulting Overseas Pakistanis?
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
130
Views
5K
Finer
F
airmarshal
It’s time for Pakistanis to take their country back from the generals
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
Ghareeb_Da_Baal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom