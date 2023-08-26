What's new

Do British aircraft carriers have the courage to patrol Russia?

We all know. British aircraft carriers love to stay at British repair shops. Usually, we believe it poses no threat.

But former think tank member @aziqbal believe that. The British aircraft carrier can win against China's 001 Liaoning. Because 001 Liaoning is a casino carrier（According to former think tank member @aziqbal ）.

So here comes the problem.

This is China's "casino carrier".

Screenshot_20230826_213637.jpg

Screenshot_20230826_213436.jpg


China's "Casino Carrier Strike Group" patrols Japan!

According to former think tank member @aziqbal. British aircraft carriers are far stronger than Chinese casino carriers. So we believe that British aircraft carriers should make greater contributions to world peace. At least the British aircraft carrier should approach Russia once.

But. What disappointed us was. British aircraft carriers seem to be very obsessed with British repair shops.

Screenshot_20230825_050133.jpg
Screenshot_20230826_042914.jpg


emmm..... Perhaps the British aircraft carrier is not concerned about world peace?

Or do British aircraft carriers only love British repair shops?

What do you guys think of the British toilet carrier?

@LeGenD
@White and Green with M/S

Who provoked, who bears the consequences.

Who brags, who is responsible for explaining.

Here's the PDF I'm expecting.
 
