Discussion: Quranism, Quranists. Share your views

StormBreaker

StormBreaker

Brief Intro: Quranism is a theological belief system that believes in the Supremacy of Quran alone as the Word of God and the Code to look to for Worldly matters.

Quranists usually take Ahadith with a pinch of salt or most of them just reject them due to various reasons such as:

- Possibility of Politically motivated falsely attributed words to the Messenger of Allah.

- Contradictions and Claims in Ahadith (even Sahih) that do not do well with Science/History/Archeology

- Mainstream Ahadith were documented after 150+ years (it took bible just a quarter century to get corrupted and St Paul, The man behind this is held as a very high person in the current Christianity, People are blind)

- A lot of non divine beliefs / cultural lifestyle / pagan beliefs (as majority of the sahabas were reverts and had spent a whole life holding pagan beliefs before they embraced Islam so lots of regional / cultural beliefs were inherited and passed on as well)


Healthy debate is required

Remember one thing, A lot of people usually try to debunk this system by using this argument “Where does Quran guide about the method of Salah/Ablution?” So the straight answer to this is that all these things were passed on over generations, Father to som and so on so Ahadith aren’t required to teach people about prayer method, As a matter of fact, Ahadith and scholars have made it complicated to deduce the actual method of Salah as that of the Prophet’s time.



Note: I am not a Quranist, Just another guy who loves to get a lot of inputs about everything but this topic is really interesting to me as over time, I have witnessed how diverse the beliefs are in different sects such that we get to see how some sects hold on to opposite beliefs (even those beliefs have origins within Quran and Ahadith, Just a difference of opinion and interpretation) such as the method of Salah/No of prayers and a lot of things.

The Quran was revealed to guide us on the right path, it is the light. The sunnah of the Prophet peace be upon him which is mentioned in Hadith is the interpretation of the Quran. We cannot understand the Quran without the sunnah/hadith. This is how important sunnah/hadith is in Islam.

The Quranist similar to other sects make strong points such as majority of hadith are disputed so it shows they may not be correct. The issue is people who don't believe in the Quran altogether also have strong points, we have so many different sects but they also make many strong points.

To me these kind of sects eventually lead a person outside of the religion, they maybe be intellectual movements with strong point but there is always malaavat somewhere.
 

