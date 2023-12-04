Discussion on the imminent closing of the Forum

Falcon26
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2015
- Messages
- 2,769
- Reaction score
- 3
- Country
- Location
Hi all,
For those of us not familiar with the situation, can moderators/administrators please share the reason behind the forum closing? Are Pakistan’s army junta really unsettled by the online posts of bunch of 20 year olds?
What’s going on?
Sad to see the forum go, and my sympathies go out to all the Pakistanis who have to endure this disastrous tyranny. I hope your country can one day defeat these armed thugs.
Tipping my hat to the moderators and administrators for creating one of the greatest online forums on the internet.
For those of us not familiar with the situation, can moderators/administrators please share the reason behind the forum closing? Are Pakistan’s army junta really unsettled by the online posts of bunch of 20 year olds?
What’s going on?
Sad to see the forum go, and my sympathies go out to all the Pakistanis who have to endure this disastrous tyranny. I hope your country can one day defeat these armed thugs.
Tipping my hat to the moderators and administrators for creating one of the greatest online forums on the internet.