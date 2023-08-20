Discrimination in India: Dalit students still bullied and beaten in classrooms

beijingwalker
- Nov 4, 2011
- 61,793
- -55
Higher caste Indians tend to have more foreign steppe ancestry while lower caste ones have more indigenous ancestry:
View attachment 947318
The indigenous people of India, the Adivasis look like this:
View attachment 947304
Hindu holy books are filled with references degrading these people for their dark skin and appearance:
View attachment 947305
They are the definition of settler colonists. Settled in alien areas where they refused to mix with the native population and considered them untouchable low castes for 1000+ years and sat in temples hording wealth and pimping out the women of brainwashed locals.Except in Punjab, Brahmins in other regions of the modern country of India carry higher Steppe (European) ancestry than their regional lower caste counterparts, because the Brahmins originate in the Punjab-Haryana region where the Indo-Aryans had settled after their arrival in South Asia.
You may sometimes find a Dalit person who's fairer than an upper caste person, but on average they are darker.
They are the definition of settler colonists. Settled in alien areas where they refused to mix with the native population and considered them untouchable low castes for 1000+ years and sat in temples hording wealth and pimping out the women of brainwashed locals.
Unlike Pakistanis who kept the ANI gene pool intact, Indians have mixed with ASI gene pool and have mixed ANI-ASI genes.