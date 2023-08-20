What's new

Discrimination in India: Dalit students still bullied and beaten in classrooms

So differentiating Dalid with higher caste is based on skin tone ?
 
Indos said:
So differentiating Dalid with higher caste is based on skin tone ?
Click to expand...
Higher caste Indians tend to have more foreign steppe ancestry while lower caste ones have more indigenous ancestry:

1692556802284.png


The indigenous people of India, the Adivasis look like this:
1692556632921.png


Hindu holy books are filled with references degrading these people for their dark skin and appearance:
1692556692838.png
 
Indos said:
So differentiating Dalid with higher caste is based on skin tone ?
Click to expand...

You may sometimes find a Dalit person who's fairer than an upper caste person, but on average they are darker.

Except in Punjab, Brahmins in other regions of the modern country of India carry higher Steppe (European) ancestry than their regional lower caste counterparts, because the Brahmins originate in the Punjab-Haryana region where the Indo-Aryans had settled after their arrival in South Asia.
 
Maira La said:
Except in Punjab, Brahmins in other regions of the modern country of India carry higher Steppe (European) ancestry than their regional lower caste counterparts, because the Brahmins originate in the Punjab-Haryana region where the Indo-Aryans had settled after their arrival in South Asia.
Click to expand...
They are the definition of settler colonists. Settled in alien areas where they refused to mix with the native population and considered them untouchable low castes for 1000+ years and sat in temples hording wealth and pimping out the women of brainwashed locals.
 
Maira La said:
You may sometimes find a Dalit person who's fairer than an upper caste person, but on average they are darker.

Except in Punjab, Brahmins in other regions of the modern country of India carry higher Steppe (European) ancestry than their regional lower caste counterparts, because the Brahmins originate in the Punjab-Haryana region where the Indo-Aryans had settled after their arrival in South Asia.
Click to expand...


Unlike Pakistanis who kept the ANI gene pool intact, Indians have mixed with ASI gene pool and have mixed ANI-ASI genes.

Indians are not pure Aryans like the Iranians and Pakistanis.

Not all Brahmins are fair. Check these Sanghi Brahmins who are dark as hell.


1692558232330.png


hindutvaprofiles.com

J Sai Deepak - Hindutva Profiles

He has built an image of a Hindu rightwing ‘intellectual’ through his oratory skills and apparently ‘erudite’ insight into the subjects that interest many Hindus.
hindutvaprofiles.com hindutvaprofiles.com

1692558102995.png



hindutvaprofiles.com

M Vinodh Kumar - Hindutva Profiles

M Vinodh Kumar runs String Reveals, a YouTube channel known for spreading Hindu extremist propaganda and anti-Muslim hate and bigotry.
hindutvaprofiles.com hindutvaprofiles.com
 
hatehs said:
They are the definition of settler colonists. Settled in alien areas where they refused to mix with the native population and considered them untouchable low castes for 1000+ years and sat in temples hording wealth and pimping out the women of brainwashed locals.
Click to expand...

Yes hoarding wealth, taxing the locals to death, snatching their young women and pimping out were some of the favorite sport of the Brahmins, and Somnath was one of the biggest temple prostitution HQ until the Turks shoved 3 ft steel up their rear ends. Talk about Karma. :lol:

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Unlike Pakistanis who kept the ANI gene pool intact, Indians have mixed with ASI gene pool and have mixed ANI-ASI genes.
Click to expand...

Terms like ANI and ASI are now obsolete. South Asians are a mix of AASI, Indo-Aryan, IVC, BMAC. Indians have very high AASI, with some groups scoring significant IVC along with high AASI, whereas Pakistanis are mostly Indo-Aryan + IVC + BMAC + Iranic.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

chinasun
Two boys in India's Mumbai allegedly raped their 13-year-old classmate inside the classroom in a school, NDTV reported.
Replies
1
Views
437
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
INDIAPOSITIVE
Muslim pupils tell Hindu classmates to convert to Islam to avoid bullying
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
Maharashtra: Gang of Hindus murder Dalit for celebrating Dalit festival
Replies
1
Views
204
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
hatehs
Uttar Pradesh: Hindu mob attacks Dalit wedding, assault guests and molests women for the usage of horses during wedding procession
Replies
0
Views
298
hatehs
hatehs
iamnobody
DALIT IIT Bombay Student commits suicide due to discrimination. Father Alleges Harassment By Cops.
Replies
9
Views
440
iamnobody
iamnobody

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom