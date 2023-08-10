'Diplomatic language termed conspiracy': PTI chairman's narrative on cypher fall flat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's 'conspiracy narrative' on the US cypher has fallen flat after a story published in The Intercept confirmed it

The PTI chairman and former prime minister had been alleging US involvement in throwing him out of power in 2022 on the basis of a cypher.The Intercept in its story said the copy of cypher is not available to them nor any sources has confirmed the content of it after declassification.The media outlet claimed that it tried to confirm the cypher document’s authenticity, but failed in doing so. The story published in Intercept resembles with the one earlier published in Pakistan’s English daily.The report has proved that cypher was not a threat from US but a ‘hard’ diplomatic language. Furthermore, there is nothing new in the story and the content is same as the former prime minister had been claiming since his ouster.The newspaper in its report has claimed that the statement attributed to Donald Lu was his thought but not was a ‘threat’ to the government, the same had been confirmed by the National Security Committee, which met twice to review the diplomatic cable.It has now come to the fore that where the copy of the cypher was as earlier, the PTI chairman had been claiming that he was unaware of it. Action against the former prime minister under Official Secret Act is being demanded for violating the diplomatic norms by ‘leaking’ the cypher copy.