Diplomatic Dispute: US Ambassador's Meeting with Pakistani Election Commission Sparks Controversy

A recent meeting between the US ambassador and the Pakistani Election Commission has stirred up a diplomatic dispute. Critics question the appropriateness of such engagements, asking whether US would reciprocate and allow Pakistani ambassadors to meet with its election commissions. The incident has raised concerns about the integrity and independence of the electoral process, and calls for clarification on the matter have been made.
It clearly look like as usa is middling in Pakistani Elections after removing imran khan from PM office.
It clearly shows Pakistan is not a independent country. It is a slave country rullee by usa and their knights Pakistani Gernerals and corrupt politicians
