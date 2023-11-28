What's new

Digging by hand to save 41 lives: How the Indian mine rescue unfolded

By Associated Press
November 29, 2023 - 7:58AM
The rescue mission was expected to last only a few days. Instead, it took 17 days to reach 41 construction workers who were trapped when a landslide collapsed a mountain tunnel in northern India earlier this month.
The excruciating wait finally ended at nightfall on Tuesday, as temperatures dropped near the accident site in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand. Everyone was pulled out alive.
But beyond the jubilation and relief, questions remain as to why what became one of the most significant and complicated rescue operations in India's recent history — aided by international tunneling experts and spearheaded by multiple rescue agencies — took so long.

@RescueRanger

do we have resources in civil sector to do any better if faced with same issue ?
 
the world watch india incompetence and callousness in their pathetic attempt to rescue these people

they can ask for help but they are too arrogant to ask for it
 
the world watch india incompetence and callousness in their pathetic attempt to rescue these people

they can ask for help but they are too arrogant to ask for it
As is often the case, the ignorant bray the loudest

If you'd just utilised what the lord has bestowed between your ears however limited in capacity, you'd find that the problem at hand was insurmountable, the government did indeed realise it's short comings and asked for assistance from every corner of the globe and its slow and steady approach resulted in all being rescued without any fatality.

But no, India iz bad is a much easier axe to grind.
 
A team comprised of many Muslim miners (might have been a mainly Muslim team, actually) pulled off the rescue mission where Vishwaguru failed!

In a country where Hindoos regularly shriek and soil their saffron thongs over mulle, mulle end up saving these ungrateful bandars!
 
As is often the case, the ignorant bray the loudest

If you'd just utilised what the lord has bestowed between your ears however limited in capacity, you'd find that the problem at hand was insurmountable, the government did indeed realise it's short comings and asked for assistance from every corner of the globe and its slow and steady approach resulted in all being rescued without any fatality.

But no, India iz bad is a much easier axe to grind.
Bro - Hold the inquiry and blame game for another day - today 41 families have their bread winners and loved ones home. That’s a result.
 
Short answer is no
Did he ask you?
What makes a little dirty Indian feel the urge to be able to quantify the internal facilities Pakistanis have to respond to a crisis like this?
Just a shity little troll that feels the urge to be a know it all. Just a little dirty pakora seller that’s got access to the internet.
Now go forth and multiply
 
Did he ask you?
What makes a little dirty Indian feel the urge to be able to quantify the internal facilities Pakistanis have to respond to a crisis like this?
Just a shity little troll that feels the urge to be a know it all. Just a little dirty pakora seller that’s got access to the internet.
Now go forth and multiply
Did I reply to you?
 
Did I reply to you?
I’m on a Pakistani forum you wart - il reply to whoever I want to - what you doing living on our forum? Obsessive little Indian with no life? You don’t find any Pakistani on Indian forums - just peasants like you festering on our forum. Trolling and collective negative marks like badges of honour -
Now shooo
 
I’m on a Pakistani forum you wart - il reply to whoever I want to - what you doing living on our forum? Obsessive little Indian with no life? You don’t find any Pakistani on Indian forums - just peasants like you festering on our forum. Trolling and collective negative marks like badges of honour -
Now shooo
By Associated Press
November 29, 2023 - 7:58AM
The rescue mission was expected to last only a few days. Instead, it took 17 days to reach 41 construction workers who were trapped when a landslide collapsed a mountain tunnel in northern India earlier this month.
The excruciating wait finally ended at nightfall on Tuesday, as temperatures dropped near the accident site in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand. Everyone was pulled out alive.
But beyond the jubilation and relief, questions remain as to why what became one of the most significant and complicated rescue operations in India's recent history — aided by international tunneling experts and spearheaded by multiple rescue agencies — took so long.

do we have resources in civil sector to do any better if faced with same issue ?
17 days is too long to make it through, can’t respond except appreciate it.

Cheers to them for it!!
 
Listen you dirty little Indian - how is this related to the topic? God sake this isn’t one of your shite decapitated forums - get back under your rock
 
Listen you dirty little Indian - how is this related to the topic? God sake this isn’t one of your shite decapitated forums - get back under your rock
