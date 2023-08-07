What's new

Difficult time for Chinese companies now over: PM Shehbaz

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,174
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1691434873537.png

  • PM assures Chinese investors to further simplify procedures.
  • Says China has so far invested $30 billion under CPEC.
  • "Chinese firms contributed towards Pakistan’s industrial promotion."
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured Chinese companies and investors that the "difficult time for them is now over".

Addressing an award ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, the premier said he was aware that the Chinese companies faced a tough time and problems in the recent past during the tenure of the previous government.

“We are going to do this under one umbrella as a one window operation and this I mean in letter and spirit… not just words but true implementation,” he said.

PM Shehbaz also assured Chinese investors to further simplify procedures for the companies working in Pakistan, especially under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and implement them in letter and spirit.

The Chinese government and companies had contributed towards Pakistan’s industrial promotion in various areas and their contribution had not only led to creating job opportunities and industrial production but also further strengthened the bilateral economic ties, he added.

Earlier, the prime minister gave awards to top-performing Chinese companies working especially on projects under CPEC in Pakistan.

He said recently the two friendly countries celebrated a decade of CPEC under Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI). The PM said China had so far invested a valuable $30 billion under CPEC which had really transformed the economic landscape in Pakistan.

“Now we are entering into the second phase of CPEC in which multiple new areas are being incorporated including the green corridor, Information Technology, and Special Economic Zones,” he added.

The premier said that the government had launched a great initiative “The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)”, which would consist of all main stakeholders including the federal government, all provincial governments and institutions particularly the Pakistan Army led by General Syed Asim Munir.

The PM said the army chief had personally contributed to this programme in a way that it had no parallel in the past as he was totally dedicated to promote the cause of Pakistan and the people who had education and talent but no jobs.

“The programme SIFC will dovetail with the entire CPEC mechanism and will be a propeller in terms of Pakistan’s industrial agri progress,” he added.
www.geo.tv

Difficult time for Chinese companies now over: PM Shehbaz

Premier gives awards to top-performing Chinese companies working especially on projects under CPEC in Pakistan
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Well at least Shehbaz Sharif is Pro-China. He is doing something right.
 
CIA Mole said:
why dont u sell urself as slave to china to pay off some pakistan national debt
Click to expand...
Fvck off Indiot. This is a Pakistani forum. All Pakistanis are pro China.

You Indiot should stop pretending to be a Pakistani.

@waz
 
Finer said:
But it is okay to be slave to the struggling Russia that is dependent on China?
Click to expand...
Exactly, Things are moving East now. The days of President Bush USA is over now.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz vows to boost IT exports to $25bn
2
Replies
29
Views
418
SoulSpokesman
S
Edevelop
Pakistan, China revive CPEC Phase-II
2
Replies
28
Views
622
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Edevelop
Pakistan opens gates for Gulf investment
Replies
9
Views
211
Puffin
P
ghazi52
Institutionalising army’s role in business
Replies
5
Views
61
Bleek
Bleek
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM breaks ground on $3.48bn Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-5
Replies
8
Views
226
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom