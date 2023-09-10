Abdul Rehman Majeed
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2019
- Messages
- 4,439
- Reaction score
- -40
- Country
- Location
Did Turkiye and KSA backstab Pakistan by attending G20 meeting in India?
I say yes.
Erdoğan amd MBS should have skipped the G20 summit like Xi did.
This is very disappointing.
I say yes.
Erdoğan amd MBS should have skipped the G20 summit like Xi did.
This is very disappointing.
G20 Summit 2023 : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Briefs the Media
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Briefs the Media
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Briefs the MediaAs G20 Summit 2023 concludes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gives a pre...
www.youtube.com