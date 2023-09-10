What's new

Did Turkiye and KSA backstab Pakistan by attending G20 meeting in India?

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Did Turkiye and KSA backstab Pakistan by attending G20 meeting in India?

I say yes.

Erdoğan amd MBS should have skipped the G20 summit like Xi did.

This is very disappointing.

G20 Summit 2023 : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Briefs the Media​


Biden Praises India's Modi And Saudi Arabia's MBS At G20 Summit​



 
They acted in their own interests, something which retarded Pakis should really learn to do instead of looking for new Muslim bradar country to worship
 
Bleek said:
They acted in their own interests, something which retarded Pakis should really learn to do instead of looking for new Muslim bradar country to worship
Erdoğan was shamelessly saying India was their biiggest partner in South Asia.

 
تم کیا، تمہاری اوقات کیا۔ ہمارا حال اس رنڈی جیسا ہے جو گراہک کے دوسرے کوٹھے پر جانے سے ناراض ہوجاتی ہے۔
 
This G20 summit was was held in New Delhi not in Kashmir so I dont thing there is any backstap
 

