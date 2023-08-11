What's new

Did the US interests served in Pakistan? After Cipher disclosures, Regime Change Operation, interference in internal Affairs | Hysteria on Pakistan

AsianLion

AsianLion

Did the US interest served in Pakistan? After Cipher disclosures, Regime Change Operation, interfering in internal Affairs | Hysteria on Pakistan move to Russia was unfounded while India did all it wanted with Russian relationship
  • Big NO! No American interests in Pakistan were and not at-all full-filled by Biden Government.
  • American Biden Govt removed a democratic elected PTI government of Imran Khan through no-confidence motion and gain access into Pakistan Military affairs.
  • America was unable to stop Pakistan getting Oil, Wheat & Weapons from Russia.
  • America was unable to bring Democracy into Pakistan, infact democracy, rule of law is no-where in Pakistan.
  • US Government did not achieve anything other than a de-stable Pakistan and supporting one power.
  • As US lost Saudia, Iran, afraid of losing Pakistan, US lost more as anti-Americanism in Pakistan is far more than anytime before.
  • Pakistani Leadership is still waiting for the "Carrot" after the "Sticks" and all the effort Pakistani rulers did in past 16 months going against its own citizens.
  • US interference and regime change operation didnot achieve much for American interests in the region till today. The hysteria and craziness of US government moving to Russia is unfounded for, while India is not given that attention, hysteria, threats.
  • In-fact American Biden Government has got itself Exposed and trying to put Pakistan under Indian regional hegemonic control has failed badly.
 
AsianLion said:
Big NO! No American interests in Pakistan were and not at-all full-filled by Biden Government.
Yes they were. Pakistan is weak right now and under occupation.

AsianLion said:
America was unable to stop Pakistan getting Oil, Wheat & Weapons from Russia.
This is patwari and faujeet masala. The oil was sent by middle men from UAE and India.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668510186925969408

AsianLion said:
US Government did not achieve anything other than a de-stable Pakistan and supporting one power.
The objective was to remove Khan. It has succeeded.

AsianLion said:
As US lost Saudia, Iran, afraid of losing Pakistan, US lost more as anti-Americanism in Pakistan is far more than anytime before.
Anti-Americanism was at its peak during the War on Terror.

AsianLion said:
US interference and regime change operation didnot achieve much for American interests in the region till today. The hysteria and craziness of US government moving to Russia is unfounded for, while India is not given that attention, hysteria, threats.
Yes

AsianLion said:
In-fact American Biden Government has got itself Exposed and trying to put Pakistan under Indian regional hegemonic control has failed badly.
No, Pakistan sold out Kashmir way back during the Musharraf era. Pakistan doesn't threaten India anymore.
 

