Did the CIA leak the cipher?

Not beyond reason that in a classic PINCER MOVE #Cypher is leaked by the CاA itself to achieve 2 objctvs w 1 move:
-To expose & place Pak power elites under pressure.
-To help'em blame IK for it, & finally eliminate him.

US refusal to deny #cypher content, points towards it.

/1

History of US intel is replete w such instances where US supports foreign regimes, yet CاA keeps targeting them with psyops to keep them under pressure.

One ex is that of US support for MBS & targeting of MBS by Jamal Kashoggi a CاA operative employed by the Washinton Post.

/2

Similarly, it's not a surprise when Pak media person who's long been not only accused of being a CاA operative but also works for the Washington Post (cover often used by CاA to pay intl operatives) claimed himself to have been in possession of the leaked #cypher in 2022.

Another media person who's also long been not only accused of being a CاA operative but has now become a public partner of a CاA/NED front org called Naya Daur with whom his media org Friday Times has merged, also publicly admitted to be in possession of the leaked #Cypher.

/4

What reinforces this assumption is the fact that another longtime NED/CاA operative Raza Rumi running both Naya Daur & Friday Times, absurdly claimed on a TV TalkShow that Imran Khan had admitted to have lost the leaked #Cypher (which IK never did) to lay blame of leak on IK.

/5

