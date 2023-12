Did China really use as much cement in two years as the US did over the entire 20th century?​

Finally, a viral statistic that is close to being true. ​

“China used as much cement in three years as the US did in the entire 20th century” is a headline that has been repeated over and over.I’m skeptical of most statistics that go viral, so had to double-check and calculate the numbers myself.This number is still close to being true, except China consumes as much cement everyyears as the US did over the 20th century.We see this comparison in the chart below. Here I’m using data published by the US Geological Survey (USGS).From 1900 to 1999, the US produced 4.2 billion tonnes of cement. 1 It consumed 4.4 billion tonnes.China produced 2.4 billion tonnes in 2020, and 2.5 billion tonnes in 2021. This means it produced 4.9 billion tonnes in these two years.That’s, not consumption, but based on trade numbers that I could find, China exports very little cement – only around 5 million tonnes . That means production and consumption are basically the same. 2 China now dominates global cement production, and has done for more than a decade.In the charts below we see it in the context of the world’s cement output.In 2014 it produced 60% of the world’s cement, and it has fallen only slightly since then to 56% in 2019.