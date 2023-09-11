Both countries condemn unconstitutional change of government and unlawful military takeover in any country, and call for urgent and unimpeded humanitarian assistance for those displaced due to conflicts, violence and atrocity crimes.​

Dhaka, Paris willing to step up defence cooperation, take relations to 'strategic' level

11 September, 2023, 08:05 pm

Highlighting partnership for strategic autonomy, peace and security, Bangladesh and France reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to international law and the UN Charter, notably the principle of peaceful resolution of conflicts, and an abiding faith in multilateralism.In that regard, France and Bangladesh reiterated their commitment to territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations.Bangladesh and France recalled the Letter of Intent on cooperation and exchanges in the field of defence signed between the two governments during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to France in November 2021.They stated their willingness to step up defence cooperation, with a focus on naval, air and terrestrial capacity, including equipment and transfer of technology, in support of Bangladesh's strategic autonomy.Both countries support the strengthening of cooperation on non-traditional security issues, notably cooperation on maritime domain awareness under the CRIMARIO programme.Bangladesh and France regard sovereignty and strategic autonomy as key principles for a stable, multi-polar world.Both countries therefore welcomed enhanced cooperation in strategic sectors.France thanks Bangladesh for its commitment concerning the acquisition of 10 A350 from Airbus.The two countries underlined as well the importance of continued cooperation on improved air traffic management in all airports of Bangladesh.Likewise, as a contribution to the 2041 Vision of a Smart Bangladesh, the two countries welcome the conclusion of a space partnership between Airbus DS and Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. (BSCL) that will strengthen Bangladesh's position as a Space nation after it masters its own sovereign earth-observation satellite.They affirmed that the war in Ukraine constitutes a violation of international law, in particular of the UN Charter and is a serious threat to the rules-based international order.They express their support for all efforts towards the establishment of a just and lasting peace in line with the principles of the UN Charter.They express concern over the global consequences of the war - be it financial, economic and on food and energy security - bearing on all nations, and state their readiness to engage together in order to address those challenges.Bangladesh and France are also determined to step up their joint efforts ahead of the UN conference on Oceans, co-chaired by France and Costa Rica, to be held in Nice in 2025.Bangladesh invites France to jointly explore ventures in leveraging marine resources in the Bay of Bengal in a sustainable manner.They welcomed the adoption of the Agreement under UNCLOS on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction in August 2023.Both countries reiterated their interest in expanding bilateral trade and exploring potentials for investment in quality and resilient infrastructure development in Bangladesh, including in the railway sector.The Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the President of the French Republic expressed the hope that Bangladesh-France Investment Summit to be held on 23 and 25 October 2023 in Paris and Toulouse would inject new impetus to bilateral trade and investment relations.France expressed its confidence in the economic prospects offered by Bangladesh for shared growth and inclusive development.They recalled the depth of their economic partnership, spanning every sector from industry to services, and express their willingness to further deepen and widen it through business-to-business collaboration.France lauds the adoption of the National Action Plan on the Labour sector of Bangladesh (2021-2026) and stresses the importance of its implementation and the diversification of Bangladesh's economy in order to facilitate a smooth and sustainable transition under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) of the European Union.France appreciated Bangladesh's leading contribution to the UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding processes, particularly in Africa.Bangladesh and France reiterate their support for UN peacekeeping operations and express their willingness to regularly consult on mission mandates and their implementation in relevant contexts.France commended Bangladesh's generosity in providing shelter and humanitarian support to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar over the years.Both countries reiterate their commitment to maintaining the situation and repatriation of Rohingyas high on the international agenda and the need to create conditions inside Myanmar that allow for their voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return to their ancestral homeland at an early date.France announces its decision to intervene, along with other partners, in the Gambia v. Myanmar case before the International Court of Justice, in support of the international efforts to ensure justice and accountability.Bangladesh urged France to help mobilize adequate international support for the UN's Joint Response Plan to the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.In this context, France announces an additional contribution of one million Euros to the World Food Programme's activities in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh.As two resident powers in the Indian Ocean, Bangladesh and France reiterate their vision of a free, open, inclusive, secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific.They are determined to deepen cooperation among the members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, building on the impetus given by Bangladesh's presidency of the organization, and state their willingness to cooperate with other like-minded countries in the region.Both countries expressed their common endeavour to maintaining the region free of illegal traffics, illicit fishing and favouring freedom of trade and navigation.They recall the port call at Chattogram by FS Surcouf, a French Frigate deployed in the Indian Ocean, in July 2023.Bangladesh and France also take note of the progress with implementing the EU-Bangladesh Standard Operating Procedures for the Identification and Return of Persons without an Authorisation to Stay, and decide to enhance cooperation to address the challenges related to irregular migration flows, including people's smuggling and trafficking in persons.