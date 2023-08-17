Dhaka hopes to host 9th security dialogue with Washington​

3 hours agoFlags of Bangladesh and the United States are seen cross-pinned in this photo symbolising friendship between the two nationsPublished :Aug 17, 2023 11:32 AMUpdated :Aug 17, 2023 11:39 AMThe ninth US-Bangladesh security dialogue is expected to be held in Dhaka after the last one in Washington in 2022, the foreign ministry has said.Ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said the next dialogue is part of a routine process to improve bilateral ties, reports bdnew24.com.She did not reveal the date for the dialogue, but officials said they expect the dialogue to take place by the end of September.Describing the “dynamic” ties with the US, Seheli said America is the single-largest market for Bangladeshi goods and has the highest amount of investment in the South Asian country.“They are also leading in providing humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya refugees. So, Dhaka and Washington regularly hold dialogues on many issues.”When asked if the government contacted Beijing over reports that China is constructing hydroelectric dams on the Brahmaputra River, Seheli said the ministry did not have enough information on the matter.She also said no foreign country has requested permission to send observers for the next general election scheduled to be held by January 2024.A European Union delegation visited Bangladesh in July to review whether to send observers and a US delegation is due in October for the same reason, Seheli said.Although Seheli said the security dialogue is part of a routine process, it is being held at a time when the US is pressuring Bangladesh over human rights issues and free and fair polls.The US has imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion of Bangladesh over reports of gross violation of human rights.It has also threatened visa ban on Bangladeshis who hinder the democratic process.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the US is pressuring Bangladesh because it wants to create a situation and take control over the Bay of Bengal, a region strategically important for establishing dominance in Asia.