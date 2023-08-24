Dhaka-Ctg road to have eight lanes​

Published :Aug 23, 2023 11:41 PMUpdated :Aug 23, 2023 11:44 PMThe arterial four-lane Dhaka-Chattogram highway will have eight lanes to handle the growing pressure of traffic as the making of a design of the expansion work is well underway.Physical work on the three-phase project, which will also have six lanes in parts, is likely to start by 2025, according to official sources.The Roads and Highway Department (RHD) started doing the designing job in sync with five foreign and local firms in April with a projection to end in 18 months.Sources said the RHD submitted three project plans to convert 229 kilometres of the highway into six and eight lanes at Tk 731.51 billion.The first phase covers 38 km of Dhaka, Narayanganj and Munshiganj at Tk 82.68 billion, the second phase is 125 km from Comilla to Feni at Tk 459.41 billion and the third phase 66 km from Feni to Chattogram at Tk 189.42 billion.RHD sources said the Asian Development Bank (ADB) would finance the highway expansion project.RHD additional chief engineer Md Sabbir Hasan Khan said the design work might end in October next year, adding that the construction work may begin in 2025.The highway, which has four lanes now, will have mostly eight lanes and somewhere six lanes, according to him. The authorities are focused that the design will have no interlinking roads with the highway to make vehicular movement smoother on it."The highway will have both underpasses and overpasses," Mr Khan told the FE.Incumbent FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam, who was also president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, wrote to the ministry concerned several times during his tenure as the CCCI chief to make it an eight-lane highway. "We always demanded to make it an eight-lane highway for the transportation of cargoes and containers from Chattogram seaport and transshipment facilities for the neighbouring country."Citing roads and highways as a prerequisite for development, Mr Alam said Chattogram is the economic hub of the country and export-import goods are mostly transported to different parts through this highway.Moreover, Chattogram being considered as the most suitable place for investment in South and South-East Asia has made it the most important corridor, he said."Besides, pressure of vehicles on Dhaka-Chattogram highway mounts after starting the Mirersarai Economic Zone in Chattogram. So, the business community always demands to make it an eight-lane highway."