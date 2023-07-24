Developing country, but mostly current iPhones are bought. Apple smartphone sales in India up 70%
iPhone sales in India are growing at an incredible pace. According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), in the second quarter of this year, iPhone sales grew by an incredible 70% in this country.
For Apple, it is also important that 52% of all these sales came from the iPhone 13 line models and 45% from the iPhone 14 models, which bring the company more money. Models of the iPhone 11 line, which are still sold in India, accounted for only 2% of all sales. Another 1% came from the iPhone 12 models, which is quite unusual.
Also in India, sales of the iPad also increased. But here the growth was only 6%. 42% of Apple tablet sales came from the base ninth generation iPad, the tenth generation model was chosen by 22% of buyers, and the iPad Air (2022) and iPad Pro (2022) accounted for 18% and 16%, respectively.
