Developed countries should be happy that BRICS would like to help developing nations: FM Momen

20 August, 2023, 10:10 pmLast modified: 20 August, 2023, 10:11 pmPhoto: Ministry of Foreign AffairsPhoto: Ministry of Foreign Affairs"The developed countries should be happy that the BRICS emerging countries, who have resources, would like to help developing countries," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists at a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, ahead of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Johannesburg, South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit 2023.The briefing was arranged to highlight PM Hasina's engagements at the BRICS Summit.State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Ministry Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, among others, were present.Momen said it should be win-win for all the countries though some people speak more about the geopolitical tension for some reason.The BRICS will hold its 15th heads of state and government summit in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.Momen, however, said the countries of the Global South are facing difficulties as many banks were expelled from the SWIFT, a bank messaging system for transacting dollars."Many speak about de-dollarisation, but it is not easy. We don't have much to comment on this," he said."So, if the emerging countries support us with funding, the developed countries should be happy. In that case, their responsibilities will be shared. None is their enemy," Momen added.Indian Prime Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are among the global leaders who are travelling to South Africa this week for the BRICS Summit.India and China are two core members of the BRICS nations, which also include Brazil, Russia and South Africa.A regular flight (EK 583) of the Emirates Airlines is scheduled to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) with Prime Minister Hasina and her entourage members at 10:15 am on August 22.The flight will arrive at the O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa at 20:50 hrs after a short stopover at the Dubai International Airport.The Prime Minister will be received by a minister-in-waiting of the South Africa government and High Commissioner of Bangladesh to South Africa at the airport from where Sheikh Hasina will be escorted to the Place of Residence, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton Johannesburg.On her first day of engagement in Johannesburg, the Prime Minister will attend the Bangladesh Trade and Business Summit at 10 am at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Center on August 23.On the same day, she will attend and speak at the Bangladesh Envoys Conference in South Africa at the Palace of Residence at 12:30 pm.The Premier is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President XI Jinping at Hotel Hilton, Sandton at 3:30 pm.She will later attend a banquet and cultural show at the Gallagher Estate, Johannesburg.On August 24, the Prime Minister will attend the Friends of BRICS Leaders Dialogue (BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogues) to begin from 9 am at the Sandton Convention Centre.She is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit for five minutes.On the sideline of the summit, the Prime Minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and President of the New Development Bank Dilma Vana Rousseff at the Sandton Convention Centre.She will attend a luncheon hosted by President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.The premier will attend a meeting of the community leaders on August 25.Sheikh Hasina will depart the O.R. Tambo International Airport by a flight (EK 762) of the Emirates Airlines at 13:40 pm (local time) and will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:40 pm on August 27 following a brief stopover at the Dubai International Airport.