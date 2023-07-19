What's new

Despite the numbers, India’s imports from China may have increased in 2023

Despite the numbers, India’s imports from China may have increased in 2023

19 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST
In dollar terms, imports from China fell marginally in the first half of 2023 from the same period last year. But a closer examination of the data suggests the actual volume of imports may have increased.

India’s trade with China slowed down a bit in dollar terms in the first half of 2023. This is probably due more to a decline in commodity prices and the depreciation of the yuan against the dollar than any actual fall in the volume of goods exchanged.

Here’s how the numbers stack up. China’s exports to India, according to China’s customs data, stood at $56.53 billion, 0.9% less than the $57.51 billion registered in the first half last year. India’s exports to China also fell marginally to $9.49 billion from $9.57 billion in H1 2022. (It should be noted that imports from India as recorded by China won’t be identical to the exports reported by India. That’s because exports are reported on a free-on-board or FOB basis, while imports are reported after adding the cost of freight and insurance to the FOB prices).

Despite the numbers, India’s imports from China may have increased in 2023

In dollar terms, imports from China fell marginally in the first half of 2023 from the same period last year. But a closer examination of the data suggests the actual volume of imports may have increased
