Despite Chinese threats, Philippines conducts successful resupply mission to remote outpost in South China Sea
Despite Chinese threats, the Philippines on Tuesday (August 22) said its resupply mission to troops on a remote outpost in the disputed South China Sea was a success. Manila said Chinese vessels attempted to block the boats carrying the fresh provisions but the Filipino side persevered. "The...
www.wionews.com
Congrats to the people of Philippines