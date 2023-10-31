Denmark-based Pandora to build crafting factory in Vietnam

Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,798
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Danish jewellry maker Pandora plans to build a factory in the southern province of Binh Duong in the first quarter of 2024.
|
|After securing a strong retail footprint, Pandora looks to build a jewellery crafting facility in Vietnam
The information was revealed at a recent working session between Pandora Group and Deputy minister of Construction Bui Xuan Dung.
The jewellery crafting facility in Binh Duong is Pandora's first manufacturing project in Vietnam. Located in Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park 3 (VSIP), the factory has an investment capital of $163 million. Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2024, and production is due to start in 2026.
The new facility will be built according to the LEED Gold standard, a leading green building certification, and be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. It will create jobs for more than 7,000–9,000 people.
"However, the project is facing difficulties in construction licensing procedures, so production may be delayed until 2026 compared with its initial plan of 2025. Therefore, Pandora hopes the Ministry of Construction will ease procedures as well as provide licensing documents for the group to quickly deploy the project as soon as possible," said Michael Zinck Jensen, project manager of Pandora Production Holding Company in Binh Duong.
According to a report by the Ministry of Construction's (MoC) Department of Construction, Pandora submitted the application in September 2023, but did not initially meet requirements. The department requested that the group quickly complete the dossier for further appraisal before submitting it for approval.
Why Vietnam?Vietnam was chosen for a number of reasons, Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi, Pandora’s Chief Supply Officer, told VN Economy last year.
“After looking carefully at 27 countries, we finally chose Vietnam. Factors included it being close to Thailand, its history, the skill of its artisans, its handicraft products, and its production capacity. Another point is that its infrastructure is very good and ready for us to invest.”
Denmark-based Pandora to build crafting factory in Vietnam
Pandora plans to build a factory in the southern province of Binh Duong.
vir.com.vn