Denel and Aselsan further collaborate on Rooivalk modernisation - defenceWeb
Denel Aeronautics and Aselsan have signed an agreement covering future avionics modernisation of the Rooivalk attack helicopter, following an earlier memorandum of understanding announced at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition last year. Denel said it signed a Certificate of...
www.defenceweb.co.za
Old Rooivalk will be modernized like the T-129.
congrats.