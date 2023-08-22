What's new

Defence dialogue between BD, US to be held on Aug 23, 24 in Dhaka

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
9,763
Reaction score
-5

Defence dialogue between BD, US to be held on Aug 23, 24 in Dhaka​

FE ONLINE DESK

Published :
Aug 22, 2023 01:46 AM
Updated :
Aug 22, 2023 01:50 AM

Bangladesh and the United States will hold a defence dialogue on August 23-24 in the capital aimed at strengthening security cooperation between the two countries in the changed geopolitical landscape, a local daily newspaper reports.

Brig Gen Thomas J James, director of strategic planning and policy of the US Indo-Pacific Command, will lead the US side, while Brig Gen Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, director general at the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division, will lead the Bangladesh side, it reports.

Citing diplomatic sources, the newspaper further stated that the meeting agendas would encompass the security environment in the Indo-Pacific, military cooperation, training, counter-terrorism efforts, as well as humanitarian and disaster management.

The meeting takes place following Washington’s heightened efforts to enhance engagement with Bangladesh in areas such as democracy, human rights, trade and investment and regional security.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Defence dialogue between BD, US to be held on Aug 23, 24 in Dhaka

Bangladesh and the United States will hold a defence dialogue on August 23-24 in the capital aimed at strengthening security cooperation between the two countries in the changed geopolitical landscape, a local daily newspaper reports. Brig Gen Thomas J James, director of strategic planning and
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd
 

Similar threads

B
Dhaka hopes to host 9th security dialogue with Washington
Replies
1
Views
100
saif
S
Homo Sapiens
3rd Bangladesh-Turkey military dialogue held
Replies
0
Views
380
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
BD yet to raise Brahmaputra dam project plan with China
Replies
1
Views
87
saif
S
B
FM Momen rules out signing GSOMIA, ACSA with US before election
Replies
0
Views
109
Black_cats
B
B
US ready to provide Bangladesh with "more advanced capabilities through foreign military sales: Ambassador Haas
Replies
2
Views
200
saif
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom