Defence dialogue between BD, US to be held on Aug 23, 24 in Dhaka
FE ONLINE DESK
Published :
Aug 22, 2023 01:46 AM
Updated :
Aug 22, 2023 01:50 AM
Bangladesh and the United States will hold a defence dialogue on August 23-24 in the capital aimed at strengthening security cooperation between the two countries in the changed geopolitical landscape, a local daily newspaper reports.
Brig Gen Thomas J James, director of strategic planning and policy of the US Indo-Pacific Command, will lead the US side, while Brig Gen Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, director general at the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division, will lead the Bangladesh side, it reports.
Citing diplomatic sources, the newspaper further stated that the meeting agendas would encompass the security environment in the Indo-Pacific, military cooperation, training, counter-terrorism efforts, as well as humanitarian and disaster management.
The meeting takes place following Washington’s heightened efforts to enhance engagement with Bangladesh in areas such as democracy, human rights, trade and investment and regional security.
