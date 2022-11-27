default risk for pakistan is very high -Miftah Ismail

AZ1
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2017
- Messages
- 11,782
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Miftah Ismael ki leak honay wali hai.. video
تو یہ بات جا کر اپنے نازے ڈاکو شوبازے مینٹل اور قطری چڑیل کو بتائے نا
But they are not the only cause of the downfall. A citizenry that was in thrall of the military and had only a cynical view of civil society was also responsible. By constantly playing up the corruption and incompetence of civil leaders alone and looking the other way whenever corruption and incompetence of the military was obvious, the civilian form of government was ridiculed while the military was exalted. Now, after 75 years, there is no culture of civilian government, and the military is probably convinced that they have taken the bus into the ditch and don't have a clue how to get it out.Thank you Pakistani army, the most competent army in the world. It managed to destroy its own country, which would not have been so easily possible for an external enemy.
Good, maybe people will finally wake up and smell the coffee once shit hits the fan.We are already defaulted
We are all in this together, but the real power lies in their hands, and so should the blame. They played with our lives, kept us down and imposed crooks on us, that was all deliberate.But they are not the only cause of the downfall. A citizenry that was in thrall of the military and had only a cynical view of civil society was also responsible. By constantly playing up the corruption and incompetence of civil leaders alone and looking the other way whenever corruption and incompetence of the military was obvious, the civilian form of government was ridiculed while the military was exalted. Now, after 75 years, there is no culture of civilian government, and the military is probably convinced that they have taken the bus into the ditch and don't have a clue how to get it out.
this is what pdm and facilitators thought but guess what saudia, uae are not same as before and dont care.We have been hearing this shxt for how long now since the 60s Pakistan was to default everyday but hey here we are.. in that time we have seen Iceland, Greece and Sir Lanka default etc etc.. Hack we have been also hearing North Korea to default in the last 70 years.
Look as long as Saudi Arabia, UAE and other gulf states are around Pakistan won't default meaning the oil superpowers. They will never allow it and they have endless amount of oil cash.. In the other end the Chinese won't allow one of their greatest proxy shield default.. North Korea sits against South Korean and Japan which is key for China..
So threads like Pakistan default is overdone just like these rapid youtubers making a new video of the USD collasping everyday lol..
the USD can only collapse in two ways either via worldwide natural distaster or either China and others making something like brics or other economic forums...