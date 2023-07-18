Declining Indian Export & Reality Of Indian Education System EXPOSED - RN Bhaskar Explains

Bilal9
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2014
- Messages
- 25,078
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
RN Bhaskar likes to describe himself as an educationist, teacher and journalist, with decades of experience in each of these sectors. He teaches at various management institutes in India and overseas, and is on the Board of Studies at several educational institutions. Many of his articles can be found at https://asiaconverge.com/. He is also consulting editor with Free Press Journal. He likes analysing economic trends, looks closely at corporate strategy, and believes that India has enormous potential provided the right policies are pursued by the government. Most entrepreneurs fall by the wayside, and only the tenacious survive.