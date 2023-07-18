What's new

Declining Indian Export & Reality Of Indian Education System EXPOSED - RN Bhaskar Explains

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 4, 2014
Messages
25,078
Reaction score
9
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
RN Bhaskar likes to describe himself as an educationist, teacher and journalist, with decades of experience in each of these sectors. He teaches at various management institutes in India and overseas, and is on the Board of Studies at several educational institutions. Many of his articles can be found at https://asiaconverge.com/. He is also consulting editor with Free Press Journal. He likes analysing economic trends, looks closely at corporate strategy, and believes that India has enormous potential provided the right policies are pursued by the government. Most entrepreneurs fall by the wayside, and only the tenacious survive.

 
I understand it’s difficult for banglus to process numbers, so I’m posting a graph for easy depiction.

IMG_5936.jpeg
 
Skull and Bones said:
I understand it’s difficult for banglus to process numbers, so I’m posting a graph for easy depiction.

View attachment 939477
Click to expand...

They already know that. It's not the graph that troubles them it's their inability to match India that is the cause for frustration. When the OP claims creating an automobile industry is super easy you begin to wonder their aptitude.

I still believe most Bangladeshis are ok. There are obviously some who refuse to believe they are dumb! You think for someone who spends the entire day cherry picking articles to post here has not come across this chart?
 
mig25 said:
They already know that. It's not the graph that troubles them it's their inability to match India that is the cause for frustration. When the OP claims creating an automobile industry is super easy you begin to wonder their aptitude.

I still believe most Bangladeshis are ok. There are obviously some who refuse to believe they are dumb! You think for someone who spends the entire day cherry picking articles to post here has not come across this chart?
Click to expand...
If you look at their income level in neutral venues, you’ll get an idea what kind of janitorial work they are doing to feed their family. That’s why OP has a penchant for H1B holders from India.
 

Similar threads

Bilal9
Why is Bangladesh Developing More Than India? RN Bhaskar Explains
Replies
2
Views
41
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
beijingwalker
India’s future may lie more with Russia and China than with the US, writes RN Bhaskar
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
4K
Mav3rick
Mav3rick
B
Development holy grail: Spend more on education, health
Replies
0
Views
234
Black_cats
B
jamahir
India - Journalist who exposed roti-salt meal in UP school dies of cancer
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
In-depth probe reveals Indian media's fabrication of news on Pakistan, China
Replies
0
Views
128
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom