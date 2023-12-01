What's new

[December 2023] Pakistan Navy Deployed to Middle East: 1 x Tughril Class (Type 054AP) deployed to Gulf of Aden

radio.gov.pk

Pakistan Navy deploys PNS TUGHRIL to ensure safety of merchant ships

Amidst the prevailing maritime situation in the Middle East, Pakistan Navy has deployed PNS TUGHRIL to ensure safety and security of merchant ships carrying shipments to and from Pakistani ports.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Navy, the Naval Force is committed to ensure freedom of navigation on high seas and safety of international sea lanes of communication besides safeguarding national maritime interests and trade through sea.

Pakistan Navy is cognizant of its national obligation to maintain rule based order in the region.

In the same spirit, it regularly deploys its ships on Regional Maritime Security Patrols and also contributes to collaborative maritime security efforts under the ambit of Combined Maritime Force

Iranian Media claims it was deployed to Gulf of Aden

Pakistan navy ship PNS Tughril deployed in Gulf of Aden

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Pakistan Navy announced Friday that it has deployed a warship named "PNS Tughril " in the Gulf of Aden to ensure the safety of Pakistani merchant ships.
 

