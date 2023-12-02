👏 Dec 1st 2023: SpaceX has successfully landed its 250th Falcon rocket [1st landing was Dec 21st 2015]

Hamartia Antidote
It wasn't long ago that the numerous naysayers on PDF thought SpaceX's plan to take over the world's market for launches by using a rocket that can land was foolhardy and impossible. Plus they said the US "forgot how to make rocket engines" and should stick with the importing RD-180s.
Now look at this:
Dec 21, 2015: Worlds 1st single landing
February 5, 2018: Worlds 1st double landing
April 11th 2019: Worlds 1st triple landing
11 boosters with 10 or greater landings
22 boosters that are active.
15
retired/expended
B1046: 4
B1047: 3
B1048: 5
B1049: 11
B1050: 1
B1051: 14
B1052: 8
B1053: 3
B1054: 1
B1055: 1
B1056: 4
B1057: 1
B1058: 18
B1059: 6
B1060: 17
B1061: 17
B1062: 17
B1063: 15
B1064: 4
B1065: 4
B1066: 1 (Falcon Heavy core booster reserved for US military)
B1067: 15
B1068: 1 (Falcon Heavy core booster)
B1069: 11
B1070: 1 (Falcon Heavy core booster)
B1071: 12
B1072: 0 (Falcon Heavy side booster)
B1073: 11
B1074: 1 (Falcon Heavy core booster)
B1075: 7
B1076: 9
B1077: 8
B1078: 5
B1079: 1 (Falcon Heavy core booster)
B1080: 4
B1081: 2
B1084: 0 (Falcon Heavy core booster)
