👏 Dec 1st 2023: SpaceX has successfully landed its 250th Falcon rocket [1st landing was Dec 21st 2015]

It wasn't long ago that the numerous naysayers on PDF thought SpaceX's plan to take over the world's market for launches by using a rocket that can land was foolhardy and impossible. Plus they said the US "forgot how to make rocket engines" and should stick with the importing RD-180s. :rolleyes1:

Now look at this:

250landings.png




🏆 Dec 21, 2015: Worlds 1st single landing



🏆 February 5, 2018: Worlds 1st double landing



🏆 April 11th 2019: Worlds 1st triple landing




11 boosters with 10 or greater landings
22 boosters that are active.
15 retired/expended

B1046: 4
B1047: 3
B1048: 5
B1049: 11
B1050: 1
B1051: 14
B1052: 8
B1053: 3
B1054: 1
B1055: 1
B1056: 4
B1057: 1
B1058: 18
B1059: 6
B1060: 17
B1061: 17
B1062: 17
B1063: 15
B1064: 4
B1065: 4
B1066: 1 (Falcon Heavy core booster reserved for US military)
B1067: 15
B1068: 1 (Falcon Heavy core booster)
B1069: 11
B1070: 1 (Falcon Heavy core booster)
B1071: 12
B1072: 0 (Falcon Heavy side booster)
B1073: 11
B1074: 1 (Falcon Heavy core booster)
B1075: 7
B1076: 9
B1077: 8
B1078: 5
B1079: 1 (Falcon Heavy core booster)
B1080: 4
B1081: 2
B1084: 0 (Falcon Heavy core booster)
 
so typical of indian poster who copy pasted long winded nonsense to prove his point lol.. and have to go back to 2015 to prove his point is just silly propaganda.. why bother pretending to be american ? your behaviour are indian and isnt it better to be proud as indian troll than to pretend to be american yet act like indian ?

if you have to go back to 2015 then this is just bad , even ISRO did MUCH MUCH MORE in space since 2015.. and ISRO no matter how backward and underbudget can land robot rovers on the moon while SpaceX never even once leave earth's orbit..

ISRO > SpaceX
 

