Death toll from mudslide in China's Xian rises to 21

Death toll from mudslide in China's Xian rises to 21

BEIJING: The death toll from a mudslide in China's northwestern city of Xian has risen to 21, with six people still missing, the city's emergency management authority said on Sunday (Aug 13), as China grapples with unusually high summer rainfall. State-owned China Central Television (CCTV) had...
Death toll from mudslide in China's Xian rises to 21
An aerial photo shows the aftermath of a mudslide in Weiziping village of Luanzhen township on the outskirts of Chang'an district, Xi'an of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province on Saturday, Aug 12, 2023. (Photo: AP/Xinhua News Agency/Zou Jingyi)

BEIJING: The death toll from a mudslide in China's northwestern city of Xian has risen to 21, with six people still missing, the city's emergency management authority said on Sunday (Aug 13), as China grapples with unusually high summer rainfall.

State-owned China Central Television (CCTV) had earlier reported that Friday's mudslide in the city of Xian, which followed heavy rainfall in the region, left a total of 18 people dead or missing, with two confirmed casualties.

A video released by the official Xinhua news agency showed broken trees and rubble piling up along muddy roads in a village that lies in a mountainous area, with houses and infrastructure damaged or destroyed.

The mudslide destroyed two houses and cut power to 900 households, the authority said in a statement on its WeChat account.

Typhoon Khanun, which pounded parts Japan and South Korea, weakened into a tropical depression when it made landfall in China's northeastern Liaoning province on Friday night.

Rain still posed flooding risks to low-lying cities including Anshan, where 17,859 people had been evacuated, according to CCTV.

Overnight rainfall in Liaoning peaked at 52mm per hour, with four reservoirs exceeding flood limits, CCTV said.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management held a special meeting on Sunday to discuss flood prevention and emergency response measures in badly affected provinces such as Liaoning, Shaanxi, Tianjin and Chongqing, CCTV reported.
 

