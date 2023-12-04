What's new
  • Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided. Please back up what you need as everything will be lost once this is over.

Dear Turks, my last words to you before it ends

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
12,945
19
Pakistan
Germany
You saw war in Bosnia, you saw war in Kosovo, but you always aligned with Catholics of Western Europe. You crushed Orthodox Christians of Armenia. But now you heard what that golden cat of Netherlands said about you as nation. As 2023 came and passed, you are free to act now. Soon there may be war with Cypress, and if it happens, Russia will be your hope.
Get Russia onboard before Catholics overrun you. Make peace with Armenia and whole of Orthodox belt. Kick Israel in Syria and stop their water from there. Arm your people as much as you can.

May Allah be with you. Aameen.
@Hakikat ve Hikmet please tag other Turkish brothers.
 

