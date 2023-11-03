What's new

Dear Jewish friend. Do you know what 'shame' is?

Screenshot_20231104_010928.jpg

Screenshot_20231104_010943.jpg


I am very grateful to my Jewish friends for teaching me in 2023 ~ what "genocide" are, what "concentration camps" are, and what "human rights" are.

But I want to teach Jewish friends～what shame is!

A nation without shame. It's not surprising that they have been wandering for 2000 years. Isn't it?

MTXX_PT20231104_011823042.jpg


Two civilizations. Two countries.

A country wants them in schools.

A country bombs their schools.

Then the country that bombs the school says to another country "you are committing genocide"!
 
Hi,

That is the truth---. Israelis have NO SHAME----.

Hi,

If you had gone back further---there were more expulsions---.
 
Jews have no shame. They can lie to others, they can kill others,... because they are superior race

Jews are racist. They think they are choosen people so other people are lower humans, and they can do everything because God love them.
 
Oh no, You know. Chinese people like to promote "India is a super power 2008/ 2012/ 2020/ 2022/ 2030......"

Dear Greece. Do you support Palestine?

And what is promotion??? Tell me what promotion is???

this？
Screenshot_20231104_010928.jpg


or？
Screenshot_20231104_010943.jpg


Please answer like a human.

Oh. I almost forgot. The Indians also gave China an opportunity.

MTXX_MH20231009_150839100.jpg


Now go assassinate the Sikhs.
 
Oh. Sorry. I forgot. Greece is now Israel's closest ally.

Screenshot_20231104_015650.jpg


Now tell me loudly. Do you believe in this promotion.

Screenshot_20231104_010928.jpg


Dear Greek propagandist: This is also Chinese propaganda. Isn't it?

Screenshot_20231104_020037.jpg
 
And that's exactly why their God cursed them. They don't seem to remember "God's chosen people" when the faced pogroms and expulsions. Even their own prophet (Moses) in their scriptures castigated them for being stubborn and stiff necked.
 
Speak up with me: Only slums like to call themselves superpowers.

So why does Greece support Israel's killing of Palestinian children??

Why does Greece support Israel's killing of Palestinian children??

Screenshot_20231103_232729.jpg


Tell me why? Do you have human nature?
 
Perhaps you are a slum. I sympathize with you. China does not claim to be a 'superpower'.

I can admit that Greece is a superpower.

But why does Greece support Israel's killing of Palestinian children?
 

