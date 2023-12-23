Dear Indian friends it is time to move/register at the new forum

Dear friends and guests if you can start to move with urgency now we will appreciate this very much.
Our Indian moderators can see to any issues and problems when you arrive.
Please take any photos and information with you and start to populate the threads.
Our Indian moderators can see to any issues and problems when you arrive.
Please take any photos and information with you and start to populate the threads.
Indian Defence Forum
Discussions related to Indian military build up, military developments, defence technology. NO INDIAN STRATEGIC AFFAIRS
defencepk.com