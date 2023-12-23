What's new

Dear Indian friends it is time to move/register at the new forum

waz

waz

ADMINISTRATOR
Sep 15, 2006
21,214
91
56,714
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Dear friends and guests if you can start to move with urgency now we will appreciate this very much.
Our Indian moderators can see to any issues and problems when you arrive.

Please take any photos and information with you and start to populate the threads.

Indian Defence Forum

Discussions related to Indian military build up, military developments, defence technology. NO INDIAN STRATEGIC AFFAIRS
defencepk.com defencepk.com
 

